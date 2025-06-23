I built my first website on WordPress over a decade ago, back when it was undisputed as the best option for getting online if you had little or no coding experience.

Since then a whole host of other great website builders have entered the market. From Wix to Squarespace, the world isn’t short of WordPress competitors.

With 62% of websites that use a CMS opting for WordPress and an estimated 43.5% of all websites using WordPress, it is far from being down and out. In fact, a recent study by web hosting provider Liquid Web found some interesting statistics that help paint a picture of the current state of WordPress - and it wasn't what I expected.

A great option for WordPress hosting By removing the need to undertake manual updates, backups, and security scans, Liquid Web's report suggests that managed hosting can be a good way to mitigate the issues associated with WordPress plugin fatigue.

Is WordPress actually easy to use?

WordPress has developed a reputation for being complex compared to competitors like Wix and Hostinger. Arguably, this reputation is still around today, although Liquid Web’s study helps paint a different picture.

The study found that 67% of users pick WordPress for ease of use. This surprised me, as WordPress has a reputation for not being the easiest platform to use. Although perhaps this reputation is now unfounded, as the study also highlights that 63% of respondents said WordPress has become even easier over time.

The plugin problem

Plugins are great. They allow you to extend the functionality of your website with just a few clicks, all whilst only adding features that you actually need. This should help you keep your website streamlined and fast - at least that is how it works in theory.

63% of those surveyed noted that they feel they can manage plugins smoothly.



However, with around 60,000 free plugins to pick from, it is little surprise that 37% of users reported plugin fatigue stemming from manual updates, hosting limitations, or a lack of automation.

The study also suggests that plugins are taking an unnecessary strain on servers, leading to slower websites. The study found that 20% of those surveyed had more than 10 plugins installed, but only 7% of them said they actually needed that many.



I’d say it’s unfair to place all of the blame squarely on users. Platforms like WordPress could certainly make it easier for users to select better plugins and offer data backed advice on which ones may need removing.

Interestingly, 22% of former WordPress users said that plugin fatigue worsened after they switched, meaning that a sizeable 78% found it got better or stayed the same. Personally, I've always found the likes of Wix's App Market easier to navigate and the apps easier to manage than WordPress' plugins. If other platforms can reduce fatigue, then WordPress can too.

The report also suggests that managed hosting may be a good method for users to help eliminate fatigue by allowing you to automate updates, backups, and security scans.

Speed matters

When it comes to hosting 71% of respondents said that speed and performance were the most important features. Pricing came a close second at 49%.

This isn’t too surprising. After all, website performance is linked to a wide range of key metrics. Slow pages are more likely to make users leave your site and some people say there is a link between page speed and search results. If you fail to meet a good speed standard, other things are unlikely to matter.

About the study

The study was conducted by Liquid Web, a web hosting company that offers cloud VPS, managed VPS, and VPS server solutions. It also offers WordPress hosting services.



The survey included answers from 1,006 employed Americans who currently or have previously used WordPress. Respondents were 56% male, 43% female, and 1% identified as non-binary. Further details on the company and methodology can be found in the study.