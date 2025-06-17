What is it? I have never seen a hard disk drive this cheap - I had to double-check a few times to make sure that Newegg was not selling a refurbished drive.

What makes it special? This is a new Seagate Barracuda ST24000DM001 24TB hard drive which sells for $249.99 at Newegg, Walmart and direct from Seagate. It is one of the largest hard disk drives currently on sale.

Today's best hard disk drive deal

Seagate Barracuda 24TB HDD: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Newegg Just buy it while stocks last - given the uncertainty surrounding tariffs, hard disk drives of this capacity and at this price wont last long - and 24TB at less than $0.11 per GB is a must have.

What else should we know? This price is a 20% discount off its usual selling price and at just $10.42 per TB, significantly less than the competition. To gauge how good that deal is, Newegg sells a 20TB Seagate drive for the same price but hurry up, the special pricing for the drive will last for another 12 hours at the time of writing.

This Seagate Barracuda drive is a 3.5-inch one, one of the best hard drives on the market. It uses the proven CMR technology and delivers speed of up to 190MB/s with a 7200RPM rotational speed and 512MB cache. It also features Seagate’s free DiscWizard software tool which helps novices migrate and clone data from old hard drives seamlessly.

Any cons? It doesn’t come with any data recovery services - useful when your drive stops working either by accident or because of hardware failure. Just remember that 24TB is a lot of data to be lost if something goes wrong. I strongly recommend using a cloud backup service like Backblaze to mitigate the risk of losing all your data, due to theft, failure or something else.

What have others said about it? I was not able to find any reviews online.

What about after-sales? Unlike its more expensive peers within Seagate, this one has only a two two-year warranty. You cannot buy an extended warranty.

Anything else? What’s surprising is that Amazon Prime Day isn’t here yet, which means that there’s a chance that prices will be even lower come July 2025.

For those looking for an external hard drive of similar capacity, Seagate sells the 24TB, 26TB and 28TB Expansion Desktop hard drive for $269.99, $289.99 and $369.99 respectively.