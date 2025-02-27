More Silent Hill remakes could be on the way as Konami is set to continue its partnership with Bloober Team

Silent Hill 2 remake developer Bloober Team is continuing its partnership with Konami

It will be working on a new project with Konami's intellectual property

It could potentially be another Silent Hill remake

More Silent Hill remakes could be on the horizon as Silent Hill 2 remake developer Bloober Team is set to continue its partnership with Konami.

The continuation of the partnership was announced on Bloober Team's website (via GamesIndustry.biz). The post confirms that the Polish developer and Japanese publisher "are continuing their partnership, announcing the signing of a new agreement for a joint project. Following the massive success of the remake of one of the most highly anticipated psychological horror games - Silent Hill 2 - the developers are now focusing on a new game based on Konami's IP."

Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno stated that the partnership had been "incredibly fruitful," adding: "we can't reveal too many details at this time, but we are confident that fans will be just as excited about our collaboration as we are. We can't wait to share something truly special with players when the time is right."

At present, there's no information on what this new project is. But it does seem likely that Bloober Team could be set on delivering another remake - potentially for the 1999 original or its direct sequel Silent Hill 3. It could even be a wholly original Silent Hill title. In that case, it'd be interesting to see Bloober Team's take on the town within the confines of a brand new story.

At present, Bloober Team is working on a science fiction horror game called Cronos: The New Dawn. It'll be an original project from the developer, and is currently slated for release in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

