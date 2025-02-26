Following the Black Ops 6 easter egg, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 seems to have been listed by Singapore's ratings board

News
By
published

The combo keeps going

A blue haired character skating in Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 1 + 2.
(Image credit: Activision)
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 has been rated by Singapore's IMDA
  • It appears to be slated for a 2025 release
  • This follows a cheeky Black Ops 6 easter egg hinting at the game

A Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 remake feels increasingly more likely now as the game appears to have been rated in Singapore of all places.

As reported by IGN, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 has appeared on the website for the Infocommunications Media Development Authority (IMDA), which manages ratings for video games in Singapore. We weren't able to find the page on IMDA's website, which could mean it's since been taken down, but Polygon managed to provide a screenshot of the webpage.

We can see that the IMDA has approved a 'General' rating for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4, and that the game is set to launch in 2025 for all major platforms. That includes PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

This leak is a little different from what we've seen so far regarding a potential Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 release. The game's publisher, Activision, has itself teased the upcoming game - or at least, something Tony Hawk related.

First was an easter egg found in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on the Grind multiplayer map. There, a date of March 4, 2025 could be found on a billboard within the skate park-themed map. Soon after, a timer appeared on the official Tony Hawk game website, counting down to that same March 4 date. At the very least, it's fair to think that something is coming from the revered skateboarding franchise.

You might also like...

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gaming
A burglar in The Sims 4.

The burglar is back in The Sims 4 and, while they may have taken ten years to add, at least it's free
Talion fighting an orc in Shadow of War

Warner Bros. has closed three studios and canceled its Wonder Woman game
Dark web scanning on a laptop

Hostinger integrates dark web scanning into hPanel
See more latest