Following the Black Ops 6 easter egg, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 seems to have been listed by Singapore's ratings board

- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 has been rated by Singapore's IMDA
- It appears to be slated for a 2025 release
- This follows a cheeky Black Ops 6 easter egg hinting at the game
A Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 remake feels increasingly more likely now as the game appears to have been rated in Singapore of all places.
As reported by IGN, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 has appeared on the website for the Infocommunications Media Development Authority (IMDA), which manages ratings for video games in Singapore. We weren't able to find the page on IMDA's website, which could mean it's since been taken down, but Polygon managed to provide a screenshot of the webpage.
We can see that the IMDA has approved a 'General' rating for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4, and that the game is set to launch in 2025 for all major platforms. That includes PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
This leak is a little different from what we've seen so far regarding a potential Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 release. The game's publisher, Activision, has itself teased the upcoming game - or at least, something Tony Hawk related.
First was an easter egg found in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on the Grind multiplayer map. There, a date of March 4, 2025 could be found on a billboard within the skate park-themed map. Soon after, a timer appeared on the official Tony Hawk game website, counting down to that same March 4 date. At the very least, it's fair to think that something is coming from the revered skateboarding franchise.
