Black Ops 6 wasn't kidding, there really is something Tony Hawk's Pro Skater related happening on March 4

A timer has appeared on the official Tony Hawk game website

This follows an easter egg that was spotted in Black Ops 6 last week

Developer Iron Galaxy seems to be involved

Alert: the ongoing Tony Hawk's Pro Skater mystery has intensified as a timer has appeared on the series' official website.

By heading over to the website, you'll find a date, March 4, 2025, as well as a timer that (at the time of writing) has roughly eight and a half days left to go. This lines up with an easter egg from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 which was spotted last week in the Grind multiplayer map, in which a sign showing off that same date could be found in the skate park-themed environment.

It certainly seems like something is in the works, then, but whether that's a brand new game or the highly requested Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 remaster remains to be seen.

What we can glean from the website is the ESRB Teen rating that highlights 'Lyrics' as a content warning. Par for the course for the THPS series, really, given its usage of licensed music. What's more interesting is the listing of developer Iron Galaxy next to the Activision logo.

Iron Galaxy is a pretty renowned developer in the industry. It has worked with Activision in the past, having ported Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 to PC. The dev also has a pretty respectable background in fighting games, having worked on Street Fighter 3: Third Strike Online Edition, Killer Instinct (2013) as well as the unfortunately discontinued Rumbleverse.

So what will Activision have in store for us on March 4? We simply won't know until then, so in the meantime we'll just have to blast some Reel Big Fish, wear our favorite pair of checkerboard Vans slip-ons and hope for the best.

You might also like...