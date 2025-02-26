The 8BitDo Ultimate is my favorite Nintendo Switch controller, and now it's finally getting an upgraded version

The upgraded 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is launching between March and April 2025

Improvements include TMR thumbsticks, RGB lighting and better software

This controller is compatible with Windows and Android devices

This is not a drill! The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 - an upgraded version of the gamepad that tops our list of the best Nintendo Switch controllers - is launching very soon.

The 8BitDo Ultimate's successor has some key upgrades over the original model including a pair of TMR thumbsticks. These achieve the same objective as Hall effect thumbsticks in combating stick drift, but are more energy efficient, which should lead to a slight increase in battery life. Although, those new RGB lighting rings could certainly eat into the extra battery life gains. Thankfully, as with the previous model, this one also comes with a charging dock.

It's also providing what the manufacturer calls '8Speed' technology, which aims to deliver ultra-responsive 2.4Ghz wireless connectivity of under 1ms. If true, that'll be a very impressive upgrade.

The Ultimate 2 also adds toggles for its Hall effect triggers, allowing players to swap between instant and non-linear trigger presses. As before, you're getting two remappable rear buttons as well as two new bumper buttons for additional secondary inputs.

8BitDo's proprietary software looks like it's getting an upgrade too. The 8BitDo Ultimate Software V2 will let players adjust RGB patterns and strength, as well as button mapping, stick and gyro aiming sensitivity, trigger press distance and much more.

As for price and availability, the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 can be pre-ordered now for $59.99 / £49.99 at 8BitDo's Amazon store. It appears to be delivering from March 8 in the US, but UK folks will have to wait a bit longer until April 25. Three colorways are available, too - White, Black and a lovely Purple.

This initial version of the controller is also only compatible with Windows and Android devices. But, with the Nintendo Switch 2 appearing over the horizon, it's reasonable to expect 8BitDo to release a version that's compatible with the Switch family of systems.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors