Xbox February update lets players stream even more of their own games including Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered

Xbox's February update has expanded the fittingly named 'stream your own game collection' feature, allowing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play more games that they own via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The news comes from an official Xbox Wire post. Alongside now being able to invite your friends to a cloud gaming multiplayer session, the post details all the games now added to the stream your own game collection feature. Those recently added are as follows:

There are also a healthy number of games being added to the streaming service soon, including:

Atomic Heart

Cult of the Lamb

Hotline Miami

Killer Frequency

Neva

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate

Serious Sam Collection

Trepang2

Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition

This brings the total number of owned games players can stream to more than 50, and it seems like there's going to be even more added to the feature in the near future.

While Xbox Cloud Gaming itself covers a range of titles available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, this feature is specifically designed to give players the option to stream the games that they own beyond the subscription service.

Still, to make use of the stream your own games collection feature to begin with, you will need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. You can check the box below for all the best rates on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in your region, should you need to renew your sub or add some more time to it.

