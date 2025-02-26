Xbox February update lets players stream even more of their own games including Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered

Xbox's February update has expanded the fittingly named 'stream your own game collection' feature, allowing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play more games that they own via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
The news comes from an official Xbox Wire post. Alongside now being able to invite your friends to a cloud gaming multiplayer session, the post details all the games now added to the stream your own game collection feature. Those recently added are as follows:
- Blasphemous 2
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Slime Rancher 2
- Subnautica
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- The Talos Principle 2
- Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered
There are also a healthy number of games being added to the streaming service soon, including:
- Atomic Heart
- Cult of the Lamb
- Hotline Miami
- Killer Frequency
- Neva
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat
- Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate
- Serious Sam Collection
- Trepang2
- Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition
This brings the total number of owned games players can stream to more than 50, and it seems like there's going to be even more added to the feature in the near future.
While Xbox Cloud Gaming itself covers a range of titles available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, this feature is specifically designed to give players the option to stream the games that they own beyond the subscription service.
Still, to make use of the stream your own games collection feature to begin with, you will need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. You can check the box below for all the best rates on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in your region, should you need to renew your sub or add some more time to it.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
