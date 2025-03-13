Sony officially announces new Astro Bot PS5 bundles and they're available from PlayStation Direct right now for bargain prices we can barely believe

Deals
By published

Don't miss out on these sweet bundles

Astro Bot PS5 bundle
(Image credit: Future)

If you've been considering picking up a brand new PlayStation 5, now might be the perfect time as Sony has just announced two new bundles complete with Game of the Year winner Astro Bot.

Right now, these bundles are being sold exclusively on PlayStation Direct. There are two versions available, the PS5 disc model for $449.99 (or £429.99 in the UK) and the PS5 Digital Edition for just $399.99 (selling for £339.99 in the UK).

Both consoles are 1TB, come with one DualSense Wireless Controller, and each bundle comes supplied with a digital voucher code for Astro Bot within the box, so there's no physical copy of the game if you decide to buy the disc model.

These are truly excellent prices too as you're getting a superb game thrown and the final listing price is lower than one of the consoles on their own by $50 / £50! This makes them spectacular deals as well as exciting new bundles.

Today's best PS5 bundles

PlayStation PS5 - Astro Bot bundle
PlayStation PS5 - Astro Bot bundle: $449.99 at PlayStation Direct US

Almost five years after its initial launch the PS5 is a brilliant console to invest in thanks to its backwards compatibility and handy 4K Blu-ray player for those with a large physical game collection.

UK Price: £429.99 at PlayStation Direct

View Deal
PlayStation PS5 Slim - Astro Bot bundle
PlayStation PS5 Slim - Astro Bot bundle: $399.99 at PlayStation Direct US

The Digital Edition is perfect for gamers who like to keep a digital library of games, but you'll miss out on the handy 4K Blu-ray player. Getting it with Astro Bot is the perfect place to jump into PS5, however.

UK Price: £339.99 at PlayStation Direct

View Deal

The PlayStation 5 is one of the best current-gen consoles you can buy right now, offering up to 4K/120fps support across a ton of great games, an ultra-high speed SSD, as well haptic feedback support and adaptive triggers thanks to the DualSense Wireless Controller.

The PS5 Digital Edition is also a great discless alternative if you're looking for something a little cheaper and don't mind having an all-digital game collection. You will, however, miss out on watching some of the best movies due to the lack of a 4K Blu-ray disc tray.

Sony has also just released its PS5 Pro, an enhanced version of the PS5 featuring all-new performance capabilities.

If you're on the fence about which console to buy right now, check out our PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition and PS5 vs PS5 Pro buying guides.

TOPICS
Demi Williams

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
An image reading &#039;Big Savings&#039; featuring the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition – Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle.
This cheap PS5 bundle deal with exclusive Fortnite cosmetics is my top pick for buying a console right now
An image reading &#039;Big Savings&#039; featuring the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition – Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle.
I've been searching for PS5 deals this week and these discounted Fortnite bundle deals at PlayStation Direct are the best ones going
Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Sony will release an Astro Bot PS5 bundle in March according to new leak
PS5 games deal
There's still time to get five of the best PS5 games for cheap with these deals before Christmas
A Sony SPVR 2 box on a cyan background with white TechRadar branding and price cut wording
The huge price cuts to PSVR 2 and its Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle are now in effect at PlayStation Direct
An image reading &#039;Big Savings&#039; featuring the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition – Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle.
No PS5 for Christmas? Grab this Fortnite console bundle at a discounted price
Latest in PS5
Astro Bot PS5 bundle
Sony officially announces new Astro Bot PS5 bundles and they're available from PlayStation Direct right now for bargain prices we can barely believe
The artwork for The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense controller
I can't wait to pre-order The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense and if you're a fan too then I've got all the the information and best links to bookmark right now
PS5 Midnight Black Collection
PS5 Midnight Black collection pre-orders are live now - stock readily available
The Helldivers 2 Limited Edition DualSense artwork showing off the controller
Where to buy the Helldivers 2 Limited Edition DualSense: stock is now live in the US and the UK
PS5 console deal
Hurry! UK shoppers can still get a discounted PS5 at PlayStation Direct, but there's only a few hours left of the sale
A PS5 console on a green background with black and purple cyber monday deals text.
The Cyber Monday PS5 deals are officially over, but there are a bunch of my favorite discounts still running on PS5 and PS5 Pro games and gear
Latest in Deals
Astro Bot PS5 bundle
Sony officially announces new Astro Bot PS5 bundles and they're available from PlayStation Direct right now for bargain prices we can barely believe
Squarespace
Build a website for less with 10% off Squarespace subscriptions
Dell Inspiron, MacBook and Surface Pro laptop next to each other on a orange background
Best Buy has excellent laptop deals and I've picked the 9 best offers from $139
Target sale
Target just launched a massive spring sale – TVs, clothing, vacuums and Easter decor
OLED Philips Roku TV
The new 65-inch Roku OLED TV is already under $1,000, and that's a price I can get behind
Walmart tech clearance products for sale
Walmart's massive tech sale is live: here are 19 deals I'd buy on TVs, AirPods, and laptops
More about ps5
The artwork for The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense controller

I can't wait to pre-order The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense and if you're a fan too then I've got all the the information and best links to bookmark right now
PS5 Midnight Black Collection

PS5 Midnight Black collection pre-orders are live now - stock readily available
Voice cloning

I cloned my voice in seconds using a free AI app, and we really need to talk about speech synthesis
See more latest
Most Popular
Dell Inspiron, MacBook and Surface Pro laptop next to each other on a orange background
Best Buy has excellent laptop deals and I've picked the 9 best offers from $139
Target sale
Target just launched a massive spring sale – TVs, clothing, vacuums and Easter decor
Squarespace
Build a website for less with 10% off Squarespace subscriptions
Roboform
Roboform is offering 60% off on its Premium Plan so you can get all your passwords secured
OLED Philips Roku TV
The new 65-inch Roku OLED TV is already under $1,000, and that's a price I can get behind
The De&#039;Longhi Magnifica Evo on a pink background with text saying Lowest Price.
The stylish De'Longhi Magnifica Evo is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones in black on orange background with price cut text
Save $100 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 - our best headphones for most people
Garmin Forerunner 265S
One of the best Garmin running watches just dropped to a great low price at Amazon
Walmart tech clearance products for sale
Walmart's massive tech sale is live: here are 19 deals I'd buy on TVs, AirPods, and laptops
Sonos speakers and soundbars on a green background
Huge Sonos sale live at Amazon – get up to $100 off top-rated speakers and soundbars