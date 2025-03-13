Sony officially announces new Astro Bot PS5 bundles and they're available from PlayStation Direct right now for bargain prices we can barely believe
Don't miss out on these sweet bundles
If you've been considering picking up a brand new PlayStation 5, now might be the perfect time as Sony has just announced two new bundles complete with Game of the Year winner Astro Bot.
Right now, these bundles are being sold exclusively on PlayStation Direct. There are two versions available, the PS5 disc model for $449.99 (or £429.99 in the UK) and the PS5 Digital Edition for just $399.99 (selling for £339.99 in the UK).
Both consoles are 1TB, come with one DualSense Wireless Controller, and each bundle comes supplied with a digital voucher code for Astro Bot within the box, so there's no physical copy of the game if you decide to buy the disc model.
These are truly excellent prices too as you're getting a superb game thrown and the final listing price is lower than one of the consoles on their own by $50 / £50! This makes them spectacular deals as well as exciting new bundles.
Today's best PS5 bundles
Almost five years after its initial launch the PS5 is a brilliant console to invest in thanks to its backwards compatibility and handy 4K Blu-ray player for those with a large physical game collection.
UK Price: £429.99 at PlayStation Direct
The Digital Edition is perfect for gamers who like to keep a digital library of games, but you'll miss out on the handy 4K Blu-ray player. Getting it with Astro Bot is the perfect place to jump into PS5, however.
UK Price: £339.99 at PlayStation Direct
The PlayStation 5 is one of the best current-gen consoles you can buy right now, offering up to 4K/120fps support across a ton of great games, an ultra-high speed SSD, as well haptic feedback support and adaptive triggers thanks to the DualSense Wireless Controller.
The PS5 Digital Edition is also a great discless alternative if you're looking for something a little cheaper and don't mind having an all-digital game collection. You will, however, miss out on watching some of the best movies due to the lack of a 4K Blu-ray disc tray.
Sony has also just released its PS5 Pro, an enhanced version of the PS5 featuring all-new performance capabilities.
If you're on the fence about which console to buy right now, check out our PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition and PS5 vs PS5 Pro buying guides.
