Every Amazon Prime Day headphones deal you need, right here – cheapest available prices, curated by an audio expert

Amazon Prime Day headphones deals in the US

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $199 at Amazon Bose's late 2023-issue QuietComfort Headphones offer exceptional noise cancellation in conjunction with very good sound quality. There’s an adjustable EQ to get things just how you want them, the option of wired listening plus Bose's formidable ANC listening modes, depending on how much ambient sound you might want to hear. The cans are incredibly comfortable, and the 24-hour battery life isn't bad. Our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review is the place to go if you're on the fence, but this deal equals their lowest ever 45%-off price and for Bose's class-leading ANC, it's as cheap as you'll get.

Save $100 Apple AirPods Max: was $549.99 now $449.99 at Amazon I have these very headphones and I love them: they sound absolutely spectacular whether you're listening to Apple Music or enjoying Spatial Audio in TV shows or movies. Discounts on AirPods Max are extremely rare, and good discounts are rarer still: at $100 off the usual selling price this is a very good deal.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.99 now $169.95 at Amazon Yes, 51% off! These cans are designed with Apple users in mind and no mistake, but they also work surprisingly well with Android. There’s personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for iOS users, but also strong fully-adaptive ANC and transparency mode for all. Up to 40 hours of battery life is useful, with a 10-minute charge providing you with four hours of playback. This isn't the absolute cheapest deal we've seen (they dipped to $159.99 briefly, in November last year) but it's still a top saving given that MSRP – and how pricey Apple's only other cans (the AirPods Max) are…

Sony WH-CH720: was $149.99 now $75.99 at Amazon The Sony WH-CH720 are already a very affordable pair of headphones, but they're now down to a record-low price for Amazon Prime Day. As we said in our four-star Sony WH-CH720 review, these cheaper Sony cans pack in a lot of audio finesse and smart features for the price. They're a comfortable, enjoyable listen, and the ANC does a good job of lowering outside noise given the budget-friendly price.

Save 32% Marshall Major IV on-ear Bluetooth headphones: was $99.46 now $67.99 at Amazon With over 80 hours of wireless playback, wireless charging and fast charging too, these Marshall headphones are ideal for traveling as well as home listening. There are custom-tuned dynamic drivers inside for a typically bold Marshall sound, and in a nice touch there's an extra 3.5mm socket so you can share your music with a pal or partner.

Sennheiser HD 560S: was $274.95 now $166.95 at Amazon Our glowing Sennheiser HD 560S review is proof that these wired headphones are a stellar sonic proposition. For this money? They're a solid deal too. It's not the absolute cheapest we've ever seen, mind (they've gone as low as $132 in the past) but if it's wallet-friendly audiophile-grade wired sound you need, in a gloriously huge over-ear design, you just found it.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $39.95 now $27.95 at Amazon Amazon just dropped the best-selling JBL Tune 510BT headphones to $27.95. That's the lowest price we've seen this year by $2, and just $2.99 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday (last November). The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2024: was $179 now $129 at Amazon These excellent noise-cancelling earbuds are some of the best on the market – just see our glowing Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2024 review for the full scoop. These are a redesigned shape compared to the Bose buds that cam before, and we like it. The sound is classic Bose though: top-tier active noise cancellation, beautifully balanced sound. The case is a little chunky, but this return to their lowest ever price means we're happy to overlook it. Excellent value ANC.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was $299 now $229 at Amazon Offering “incredible sound” (as you can read about in our Bose Ultra Open Earbuds review), the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds have all the power and quality you’d expect from a Bose-branded item while providing the benefits of an open-ear form factor. The Immersive sound is excellent, and there’s also up to seven hours of play time and up to 48 hours of standby time. Basically, they just work – and they work very well. Also, this deal equals the cheapest we've ever seen them.

Amazon Prime Day headphones deals in the UK

Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones: was £229 now £177 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £100 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this during major sales.

Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones: was £449 now £269 at Amazon The Sonos Ace deliver supremely powerful, clear, cinematic sound over Bluetooth or connected to a Sonos Arc soundbar. Love movies? You won't find a better alternative if you're looking for that full home theater experience without waking the house. Also, this whopping 40% off discount sees them fall to £10 cheaper than we've seen to date, making it a grrrreat time to buy your next pair of cans!

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was £449.95 now £319.95 at Amazon The fantastic Bose QuestComfort Ultra Headphones were £20 cheaper on Black Friday, but this is still a great deal considering that there's a clear step up in sound compared to other premium cans. Superbly detailed and energetic sound meets the best noise cancellation you can get right now, in a light and comfortable design.

JBL Live 660 NC: was £69.95 now £50.99 at Amazon The cheapest offer we've seen to date for these July 2021-issue over-ears is £59.99, so at a whole £9 cheaper, this is a solid, lowest-seen price deal. OK so they're not the newest cans on the block, what of it? With JBL's admirable active noise-cancelling technology, up to 50 hours of battery life and lovely comfy ear pads, we're calling it a bargain.