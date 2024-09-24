PDP has revealed new Call of Duty controllers just in time for Black Ops 6

Gaming accessory brand PDP has revealed two new Call of Duty controllers, with options for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players.

The biggest new arrival is the Call of Duty - Field Op edition of the Victrix Pro BFG. Compatible with PS5, PS4, and PC, the Victrix Pro BFG easily ranks among one of the best controllers for Call of Duty and even overall best PS5 controllers right now thanks to its brilliant modular design.

This allows you to fully customize the layout of the controller to your liking, whether that means an asymmetrical or symmetrical layout. The Victrix Pro BFG also comes bundled with alternate thumbsticks, including a tall one for more precise sniping, plus a fight pad module if you want to enjoy any of the best fighting games.

The Field Op special edition boasts a Call of Duty inspired grey camo pattern. The controller is available to pre-order now for $199.99 / £179.99 and is expected to launch on October 25, right alongside Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The Victrix Pro BFG is also compatible with PDP's Hall Effect Module Pack, which costs $39.99 and replaces the thumbsticks with ones that use Hall effect technology.

The other controller revealed is part of the Rematch Glow line, which is known for its striking glow-in-the-dark patterns. The PDP Rematch Glow Advanced Wired Controller: Mister Peeks is designed for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC.

It is a wired controller with a colorful pattern inspired by the Call of Duty Zombies mascot. Despite costing just $37.99 / £34.99, the controller does offer some more premium features such as a trigger lock and remappable rear buttons. While it's not likely to win any tournaments, this could be a good low-cost option if you're searching for a spare gamepad to use with friends in split-screen multiplayer.

The PDP Rematch Glow Advanced Wired Controller: Mister Peeks will also release on October 25 and is available to pre-order now.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors