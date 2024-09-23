New PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition pictures highlight tiny hidden details

Recently published images reveal some hidden details on the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition.

The Verge briefly saw the limited edition PS5 Pro in person and, while not allowed to touch the console, were able to take some interesting photographs. This includes a close-up of the upcoming 30th Anniversary Edition DualSense Wireless Controller included with the console, which we can now see has a unique pattern on its grips.

If you weren't aware, each DualSense grip is adorned with tiny PlayStation symbols. They’re so small that you almost need a magnifying glass to see them, but it’s a great little secret that many enjoyed discovering around the PS5 launch. On the 30th Anniversary Edition DualSense, the pattern now seems to include the number 30 in addition to the usual symbols - a reference to the anniversary.

There are also some secrets on the console itself. This includes a small “30th Anniversary” line of text accompanied by a model number on one of the fins in its middle portion. You can also see a colorful, retro style PlayStation emblem on the top left-hand side of the console’s gray face plates plus a special 30th anniversary logo towards the bottom .

It’s a fantastic looking console overall and seems like it will be a real treat for long-time PlayStation fans and dedicated collectors. The PS5 Pro was originally announced and officially revealed earlier this month. It will retail for $699.99 / £699.99 / AU$1,200 with PS5 Pro pre-orders opening soon.

30th anniversary PS5 and PS5 Pro designs were then unveiled at the end of last week. This special edition PS5 Pro console will only be available as part of a bundle, which also includes a limited edition DualSense Edge, DualSense Charging Station, and a few collectible goodies.

Stock will be limited to just 12,300 units and there’s been no word on an official price quite yet. It’s fair to say that it’s likely to be expensive, though, potentially even close to $1000 / £1000. If you want to secure one for yourself, be warned that they will likely sell out extremely quickly. Visit our guide on where to pre-order the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection consoles and accessories in order to maximize your chances.

