If you’re going to be diving into Modern Warfare 3, or even an older Call of Duty title like Vanguard or Cold War, then investing in one of the best Call of Duty controllers can make all the difference. Your reaction times can only get you so far in a fast-paced first-person shooter (FPS) if you’re being let down by unresponsive equipment. Using an appropriate controller can elevate your experience in the cinematic single-player campaign to new heights or even help you gain the upper hand against your opponents in online play.

There are loads of controllers on the market, each with their own unique features and quirks. Although this means you have plenty of options to choose from, it can make the experience of trying to buy one of the best a tad overwhelming - especially if you're shopping with a specific game or series in mind. That’s why we’ve put together this list of our top picks for the best controllers for Call of Duty taking into account a range of budgets and requirements. In addition to breaking down the pros and cons of every model featured, we have reams of expert buying advice from yours truly and the rest of the TechRadar Gaming hardware team to help you make the most informed controller purchase possible.

For more general buying advice, be sure to consult our recommendations for the best PC controllers, best PS5 controllers, or best Xbox controllers, too. If you're currently shopping for a new controller right now then you should also consider looking at the ongoing Black Friday gaming deals. With plenty of Black Friday Xbox Series X deals and Black Friday PS5 deals, you're sure to find a decent saving.

The best controllers for Call of Duty in 2023

The best overall controller for Call of Duty

Buy it if ✅ You game on Xbox or PC: Compatible with every model from the Xbox One onwards, this is a great choice for Xbox gamers. PC players benefit from good support. ✅ You don't want to break the bank: It's not the cheapest entry on this list but the Xbox Wireless Controller still offers fantastic value. This is a good option if you want to spend less.

Don't buy it if ❌ You want premium features: Lots of Call of Duty players take full advantage of more premium features like rear paddles or interchangeable thumbsticks. Unfortunately, you won't find these features here.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is our top pick for the best controller for Call of Duty. This reliable gamepad certainly isn’t the most exciting choice on this list, but it ticks all the right boxes when it comes to price and performance. Starting at $59.99 / £54.99 / AU$74.99, this controller is already fairly affordable but is frequently subject to discounts (especially during Black Friday gaming deals) and offers that make it an even better deal. Even without a price cut, however, the comfortable ergonomic design and high build quality make a real difference while you play.

The triggers lack some of the more premium features found on other entries on this list, but are very responsive out of the box making them perfect for reliably taking shots in sweaty lobbies. We also appreciate the ability to customize the look of the controller to your liking through Xbox Design Lab, giving you the chance to enjoy a custom controller design like the pros - but without the eye-watering price tag of other custom controllers. Compatibility is also a strong suit, working perfectly with the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Although a relatively recent design, this controller also works with older systems like the Xbox One; a life saver if you’re playing the last-generation version of the game.

The only real downside here is the lack of compatibility with Sony consoles. For obvious reasons, you’re not going to be able to use the Xbox Wireless Controller on PlayStation 5. If you’re interested in more premium offerings, or want something to work on your PS4 or PS5, consider some of the following options on this list.

The best budget controller for Call of Duty

2. PDP REMATCH Wired Controller The best budget controller for Call of Duty Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Connectivity: USB-C Features: Built-in audio controls, programmable back buttons Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (XBox One) View at Amazon (XBox One) Reasons to buy + Back paddles + Great price + Range of designs Reasons to avoid - Wired only - No PlayStation compatibility

Buy it if ✅ You want a wired controller: You're very unlikely to find quality wireless controllers in this price range. If you want to save money, be prepared to deal with the cable. ✅ You're on a tight budget: The PDP REMATCH Wired Controller is much cheaper than its alternatives and still boasts some surprisingly nifty features like the volume control.

Don't buy it if ❌ You don't game on PC or Xbox: This is another controller that is only compatible with PC and Xbox. If you play on PlayStation, or ever mobile, there are much better recommendations on this list.

A cheaper alternative to the Xbox Wireless Controller, the PDP Rematch Wired Controller is the perfect choice if you’re working on a tight budget. Available for $37.99 / £27.99, this is about as cheap as quality controllers come when you’re buying from a trusted brand. Despite the low price tag, you’re still getting plenty of desirable features making this the best budget controller for Call of Duty. This includes handy mappable back paddles (ideal for quick use of throwables) and the ability to remap buttons or alter the responsiveness of your triggers via the accompanying PDP control app for Xbox and PC.

The 3.5mm headphone jack and built-in audio controls are also a fantastic inclusion, allowing you to mute your microphone or change the game volume (via the up and down inputs on the D-Pad) without sacrificing valuable seconds to look away from the screen in the middle of a match. There are also a good selection of color options available and I’m personally particularly fond of the ‘Cherry Blossom’ design which features an adorable graphic with glow in the dark sakura leaves.

The biggest concession here is the fact that the controller is wired only. Connected to your system by an 8ft USB-C cable, it’s not going to be a huge issue for many setups but could prove troublesome if you play particularly far away from your gaming TV or monitor or simply just prefer a wireless option. Like the Xbox Wireless Controller, the PDP Rematch Wired Controller can also be used on PC but is a bad choice if you play Call of Duty on PlayStation where it isn’t compatible.

The best premium controller for Call of Duty

3. SCUF Reflex FPS The best premium controller for Call of Duty Specifications Connectivity: USB-C, wireless (Bluetooth) Feature: interchangeable thumbsticks, remappable paddles, lightweight design, instant triggers Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Designed specifically for FPS games + Used for Call of Duty pros + Lots of premiums features Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - No Xbox compatibility

Buy it if ✅ You want the very best for FPS games: This is the only controller on this list that has been made specifically for playing FPS games. If you want the very best, this is it. ✅ You play on PS5 or PC: The SCUF Reflex FPS is compatible with PS5 or PC. If you play on those platforms, this is a top choice.

Don't buy it if ❌ You want something cheaper: This is one of the most expensive controllers on this list as you're paying a huge premium for something that has been designed specifically for FPS games.

If you’re willing to spend a pretty penny to get your hands on the very best controller for Call of Duty, it’s hard to go wrong with the SCUF Reflex FPS which retails for $249.99 / £249.99. As the official controller partner of the Call of Duty League, these are among the high-end gamepads used by professional players in tournament play.

As the name would suggest, this variant of the SCUF Reflex controller has been specifically tuned for FPS games making it comfortably the best premium controller for playing Call of Duty. In addition to a super light 280g weight, reducing fatigue over long play sessions, the SCUF Reflex FPS boasts instant triggers that, in theory, should help you land accurate shots faster.

It also features four back paddles, all fully remappable, which reduce the need to take your thumbs off the control sticks to perform actions like jumps or slides. Unlike other versions of this controller, the vibration features have been removed entirely. This might be a deal-breaker if you’re solely intending to play the single-player campaign, where vibration adds to the immersion, but is actually a huge help in online play. No vibration means that your controller isn’t shaking while you fire, helping increase your accuracy for those tricky shots.

You can also change the thumbsticks, with a handful of alternate options included in the package, and set up specific profiles to switch through with the click of a button. This could be a game changer if you’re somebody who likes to alternate between different Call of Duty games, letting you tweak a specific setup to use in, for example, the faster-paced matches of Cold War or the more methodical firefights of Modern Warfare 2. Compatible with PS5 and PC, consider something else if you’re an Xbox gamer.

The best Xbox controller for Call of Duty

Buy it if ✅ You want premium features: With customizable triggers, alternate joysticks, fantastic materials and even an included carry case and dock - this is one high-end controller. ✅ You want comfortable sessions: The original Xbox Wireless Controller was very ergonomic but, thanks to the improved materials, the Xbox Elite Series 2 feels even better in the hands.

Don't buy it if ❌ You're shopping on a budget: If you want to save money, we would recommend buying the basic Xbox Wireless Controller instead. You get the same great ergonomic design for a much more affordable price.

This more premium variant of the Xbox Wireless Controller is undoubtedly the best controller for Call of Duty if you’re shopping for a controller to play on Xbox. It also works well on PC, making a solid option for PC players too. The Xbox Elite Series 2 boasts superb materials that make it extremely comfortable to use over extended sessions. The adjustable triggers are also perfect for Call of Duty, giving you the option to significantly reduce the travel time for the ability to make shots quicker. It features four magnetic back paddles, which can be removed when you’re playing other games making this one of the more versatile controllers on this list.

You can save multiple profiles and adjust the feeling thumbsticks with an included adjustment tool. The optional tall thumbstick, espoused by some players as the secret to more accurate aim with sniper rifles, is a decent inclusion but, in my personal testing, I found it a little too fiddly for sustained use.

While the regular version of the controller, which comes with a mountain of accessories including a charging dock and case, retails for $179.99 / £159.99 / AU$249.95, you can save some cash by choosing the more basic “Core” version - which ditches everything except the controller, charging cable, and thumbstick adjustment tool. Given how important those back paddles are to high-level play, however, this is hard to recommend despite the lower $129.99 / £114.99 / AU$249.95 price tag.

As with the Xbox Wireless Controller, the Xbox Elite Series 2 is frequently subject to discounts and offers. If you’re struggling to stomach the high price of the full package, consider waiting until a popular sale period like Black Friday.

Read more: Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 review

The best PC controller for Call of Duty

Buy it if ✅ You want a modular design: The PDP Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller is without a doubt one of the best modular controllers on the market. Choose this if you want to swap parts easily. ✅ You play on PC: This controller is particularly excellent when used with a PC thanks to the handy Victrix Control Hub App.

Don't buy it if ❌ You won't use the features: The modular design makes this controller considerably more expensive than many alternatives. It is well worth the money, but only if you intend to use those features to their fullest.

A highly customizable controller designed for competitive play, the PDP Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller costs $179.99 / £179.99 / AU$269 and is also compatible with PlayStation in addition to PC. Despite this, it presents the best value when you’re playing on PC where its versatile modular design allows you to customize the layout to your liking.

The ability to remove, rotate, and swap modules for features like the joystick and D-pad means that you can choose to mirror the layout of a DualSense controller or the Xbox Wireless Controller, giving you a level of customization that you simply won’t find anywhere else. As a PC player, it’s likely that you won’t know for sure which of the two major console’s layouts you prefer before buying - making this an easy way to avoid buyer’s remorse.

In addition to changing the modules, you can also swap out the joysticks including an optional tall joystick like you would find on the Xbox Elite Series 2. Back paddles are also included, alongside the option to switch between three saved profiles on the fly. The stopping points of the triggers can be tuned, again reducing the time it takes to fire your weapon. While playing on PC, you can also take full advantage of the handy Victrix Control Hub App, which offers even more configuration options. Thanks to this, it's our pick for the best controller for Call of Duty on PC.

Read more: Victrix Pro BFG review

The best PlayStation controller for Call of Duty

It’s easy to recommend Sony’s premium DualSense Edge Wireless Controller to those on PlayStation trying to get their hands on the best controller for Call of Duty. It not only looks fantastic but benefits from a solid build quality and a range of high-end materials, going some way to justify the $199.99 / £209.99 / AU$339.95 price tag. There’s a good variety of customization options available too, including rear paddle buttons, swappable thumbsticks and, of course, the ability to save profiles. Like the Xbox Elite Series 2, you can also alternate between different trigger lock settings which is a fantastic feature for FPS players.

This is one of the few controllers that makes full use of the PS5’s innovative features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. While the added motion may be a hindrance during multiplayer sessions, it is undeniably hugely important for making the most of the campaign. Thankfully, these features can be disabled before you jump into an online match. You’re also getting a handy carrying case and function buttons that can control the volume of your headset without having to fiddle around in menus.

Like the original DualSense controller, however, you’re going to have to contend with a less than ideal battery life here. A full charge lasts four to six hours at best, and drains even faster if you’re making full use of haptic feedback and the adaptive triggers. If you’re somebody who enjoys playing for long periods of time, consider using the controller wired or pick another PlayStation-compatible option from this list.

Read more: DualSense Edge review

The best mobile controller for Call of Duty

