Thrustmaster's SimTask FarmStick comes as a dedicated PlayStation model

It's goes on sales June 4 but you can pre-order today

Just bear in mind you'll need a Thrustmaster steering wheel to get the most out of it

The Wurzels sung “I’ve got a brand new combine harvester and I’ll give you the key” which peripheral maker Thrustmaster must have taken inspiration from… for the second time as it has just revealed the SimTask FarmStick PlayStation - a joystick designed to be used with Farming Simulator 25.

We’ve already taken the Thrustmaster SimTask FarmStick X, that’s the one designed for use with the Xbox Series X and Series S, for a spin and were impressed with its wide range of inputs, precise control, and mappable buttons when you’re using it with a PC. But a few things like limited compatibility and its very niche use cases saw it lose a star and a half in our review.

Clearly there must be some budding farmers on PlayStation, as Thrustmaster has now come out with a version of the SimTask FarmStick for the PS5 and PS5 Pro.

SimTask FarmStick for consoles – Take full control, master every task - YouTube Watch On

Now I’ll freely admit I’m not a huge simulator fan, but I do appreciate peripherals that are fully dedicated to help (somewhat) replicate the controls of real-world vehicles. And the SimTask FarmStick looks festooned with the right buttons for operating heavy farming machinery.

As someone who comes from a farming background, I’ve been around a fair few modern tractors, and these days they tend to sport controls that look closer to gaming joysticks than traditional steering wheels and gearsticks.

The SimsTask FarmStick PlayStation is very similar to the Xbox version, with 18 buttons on its base, six buttons on the stick, two rocker switches, a thumbwheel and a mini-stick on the main joystick. Naturally, the Xbox button has been replaced by a black PlayStation one.

(Image credit: Thrustmaster)

There is a catch here: to get the most out of the Simtask Farmstick PlayStation you need to use it with the steering wheel peripheral. But I think if you’re already looking at dedicated peripherals for Farming Simulator 25, you should go full throttle on it and get the SimTask Steering Kit.

Pre-orders for the Simtask Farmstick PlayStation are live now for $179.99 / £99.99 ahead of its June 4 launch.