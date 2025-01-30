Wix's new AI tool aims to take you from idea to profit in record time

Wix, one of the best website builders, wants to help you start your next business, and to that end has released Business Launcher, a new tool powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Business Launcher is now available in English, with free access and optional premium upgrades for additional features.

In a press release shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week, Wix said that Business Launcher is designed to help entrepreneurs create new business initiatives, from concept to execution. It will guide the user through various steps of building a business, and offer personalized ideas, actionable plans, and key tools needed to make the idea a reality.

Since everything is AI-powered, the process starts with the user answering a few questions about their background. Alternatively, they can simply upload their resume, and thus create a comprehensive profile based on experience, skills, and interests.

"Personal business assistant"

After that, the tool will ask about business goals (side hustle, new career path, new business venture, etc.). Once all the information is provided, Business Launcher will present a full breakdown of different ideas, how they align with the skills, an overall analysis of the market size, monetization avenues, SEO analysis, and more.

If a user selects any of the suggested business ideas, they will get a comprehensive launch kit consisting of a custom business name, a personalized website, a logo, a domain name suggestion, and various marketing tools. Wix will also suggest its AI Website Builder, to help the user generate a website easier.

Finally, they will be provided with a site dashboard where they can manage the tools necessary to execute the new business endeavor.

“We designed the Business Launcher to function like a personal business assistant, guiding users from the initial spark of an idea all the way to full business execution,” said Yaya Aaronsohn, Head of Brand Maker and Business Launcher at Wix. “By combining users’ work experience and interests with Wix’s extensive market research, the Business Launcher offers personalized ideas supported by detailed market analysis, SEO strategies, and revenue planning. It equips users with everything they need, from a custom website to marketing tools, ensuring they can confidently launch their business.”

Owain Williams Editor - Website Builders Owain leads on all Website Builder content at TechRadar. He has built multiple websites using Wix, has interviewed several key individuals from within the company, and is a small business expert.

I love seeing website builders such as Wix find new ways to support entrepreneurs and businesses. Learning about this latest update really excited me, so I logged into my Wix account and took it for a spin as soon as I could.



The Wix AI interface is easy to navigate and it keeps its questions short and to the point. I asked it to help me with a side hustle idea, something to do with my hobby (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ)). After answering a few questions, it offered 3 ideas all surrounding teaching BJJ.



From there it made further suggestions such as a brand name and automatically created a website outline. All of these were a good starting point, but like with all AI website builders, it didn't exactly hit the mark in terms of content. In fact, it provided images of people using nunchucks and practicing high kicks - neither of which are legal in BJJ (unfortunately).

I suspect at least a few hours of editing will be needed to get the site up to scratch. My manager can breathe a sigh of relief - I won't be handing in my notice today.



Overall, I was impressed with Wix's latest tool. It appears to be a great launch pad for entrepreneurial individuals who need a nudge in the right direction. But if you think you'll answer a few questions and have everything you need to launch a business in a couple of minutes, you'll probably be disappointed.



In many ways, this new tool is similar in terms of outcomes to GoDaddy's Airo tool that launched just under a year ago. But where GoDaddy starts with a business idea, I really like how Wix brings this back a step earlier, using your experience and skills to help find the perfect business concept.