Could AI help creatives win more work? The world's biggest website builder thinks so…

Wix, one of the world’s best website builders , has announced the launch of its AI Portfolio Creator, a new feature that leverages AI to help creatives streamline the process of creating professional online portfolios.

Wix says the new tool will offer users the ability to effortlessly upload and organize extensive image collections. It aims to make the creation and management of online portfolios faster and easier than ever before.

Users get started by selecting the type of portfolio they would like to create and the work they want to showcase. Within a few moments, the AI works to organize the content and generate project options with clustered images, suggestions for titles and descriptions, and offers customizable layouts.

AI empowering creatives

Wix claims that its new Portfolio Creator is a one-of-a-kind solution, using in-house AI image clustering and other technology to allow creatives to quickly and easily display their work in a professional way - all by inputting just a few words.

This latest release from Wix builds on the company’s already extensive portfolio builder platform.

Hani Safe, Head of Wix Portfolio told us: “This is a completely new experience for portfolio creation. The AI Portfolio Creator takes away the heavy lifting in portfolio creation from the users and provides a smooth, intuitive portfolio-building experience that generates unique and professional options within only a few moments,” adding that “Now, our users can focus more on what their portfolio can do for them, such as showcasing their work, expanding their audience reach, opening new income streams, managing their network, offering online services, and more.”

This announcement follows the launch of Wix’s advanced AI website builder early last month, adding to an already extensive list of AI-powered tools that Wix offers its users.

The AI Portfolio Creator is available to all English users and on all plans (including the free website builder plan).