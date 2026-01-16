7 high-converting print-on-demand products to add to your website

So you've set up print-on-demand on your ecommerce platform of choice, and you're ready to start selling. Great!



Now comes the fun part: choosing which products to sell.



Not all merchandise converts equally, and picking the right mix can make the difference between a side hustle and a serious revenue stream. We're going to share proven print-on-demand products that influencers and brands use to monetize their following with minimal effort and maximum return.

7 print-on-demand products to add to your site

The right product selection can dramatically impact your conversion rates and profit margins. Based on market data and seller performance across major platforms, these seven items consistently deliver the best results for print-on-demand businesses.

1. T-shirts

(Image credit: Printful)

The undisputed champion of print-on-demand products.



T-shirts are wardrobe staples that appeal to all ages and demographics, making them easy sells for any brand. The global custom t-shirt printing market is expected to grow by 11% annually through 2030, and they typically offer retail prices between $20-30 with base costs around $7-10. Black remains the most popular color choice, though offering variety helps you reach more customers.

2. Tote bags

Eco-conscious shoppers love reusable tote bags, and they're affordable enough to be impulse purchases at around $14.99 retail.



They're practical accessories that people use daily for groceries, gym gear, or everyday carry items. Tote bags also serve double duty as walking advertisements for your brand whenever someone carries them in public.

3. Mugs

(Image credit: Printful)

Personalized mugs rank among the top-selling print-on-demand items worldwide because they make perfect gifts for any occasion.



Their popularity spikes during holidays, but they sell consistently year-round thanks to their practical daily use. Designs featuring quotes, humor, or minimalist aesthetics perform particularly well in this product category.

4. Hats and caps

Caps and beanies offer impressive profit margins, with some sellers reporting 79% net margins on hats.



They're fashion-forward accessories that work for both casual streetwear and outdoor activities. Bold statements, logo-style graphics, and minimalist designs all sell well depending on your brand aesthetic.

5. Wall art and posters

Wall decor presents a low-cost entry point into the home goods space.



The wall art market is expected to reach $70.9 billion by 2027, driven by advances in printing technology. Canvas prints, metal prints, and traditional posters all offer creative freedom for artists and designers. These items appeal to customers looking to personalize their living spaces without major investments.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6. Journals and notebooks

(Image credit: Printful)

Custom journals and notebooks appeal to self-care buyers and make thoughtful gifts.



Everyone needs somewhere to jot down thoughts, track goals, or sketch ideas. You can offer lined, blank, or dot-grid options with inspiring covers featuring your unique artwork. These items have strong gift potential for occasions like graduations, new jobs, or New Year resolutions.

7. Stickers

Don't underestimate stickers for their small size.



They offer profit margins between 50-90%, higher than many other print-on-demand products. They're cheap to produce (base costs around $0.30-2 per piece) and sell well as impulse buys or order add-ons. People use stickers to personalize laptops, water bottles, planners, phone cases, and notebooks, creating consistent year-round demand.

Bonus: Niche specialty items

Beyond these core products, consider testing niche items that align with your specific audience.



Gaming communities might love custom dice sets or plushies featuring mascot characters. Fitness brands could explore custom yoga mats or gym towels. Pet owners represent another lucrative niche with products like custom pet bowls or pet-themed home decor. The key is matching specialty products to your audience's specific interests rather than trying to appeal to everyone.

What is print-on-demand?

Print-on-demand is a business model where products are created only after customers place orders. Instead of holding inventory or managing warehouses, you design custom items and partner with printing companies that handle production and shipping automatically.



Here's how the process works from ordering to shipping:

Customer places an order : Someone visits your website and purchases a product featuring your custom design.

: Someone visits your website and purchases a product featuring your custom design. Order routes to production : The platform automatically sends order details to the nearest production partner.

: The platform automatically sends order details to the nearest production partner. Product gets printed : Your design is printed on the selected item using techniques like direct-to-garment printing or sublimation.

: Your design is printed on the selected item using techniques like direct-to-garment printing or sublimation. Fulfillment and shipping : The production partner packages and ships the item directly to your customer under your brand.

: The production partner packages and ships the item directly to your customer under your brand. You collect profit: You pay only for the base product cost and shipping, keeping the rest as profit.

Who can benefit from print-on-demand?

Print-on-demand works best for creators and brands with established audiences who already show strong engagement. Content creators, YouTubers, podcasters, and social media influencers with loyal followings are ideal candidates because their fans actively want to support them and show brand loyalty through merchandise.

Small businesses and startups benefit enormously from print-on-demand because it eliminates the risk of unsold inventory. You can test different designs and products without committing thousands of dollars upfront. If something doesn't sell, you simply remove it from your store and try something else.

Print-on-demand services integrate directly into some of the best website builders. For example, Printful has a dedicated integration on both Wix and Hostinger that can make selling print-on-demand products through your website an absolute breeze.

Even established brands use print-on-demand to expand their product lines without the overhead of traditional manufacturing. The print-on-demand market was valued at $6.18 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25.8% through 2030, showing just how many businesses are embracing this model. Whether you're a gaming streamer with 10,000 followers or a lifestyle brand with a dedicated community, print-on-demand offers an accessible way to monetize your audience's enthusiasm.