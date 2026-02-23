Are you tradeshow-ready? Because VistaPrint just cut up to 25% off premium business cards, custom mugs, and promo gear

With the Spring tradeshow season soon to start, it's time to start thinking about how to grab the attention of those on the expo floor. That means engaging promo gear that showcases your business.

And as luck would have it, there's a big sale on promotional goodies over at VistaPrint right now, with Vistaprint offering up to 25% off selected products.

The discounted premium business cards are what first caught my eye - with both foil accent and embossed gloss cards getting a price cut. But the offer is running across a range of items, including stickers, postcards, custom mugs, and just about anything else you can pop a logo on.

The sale, which kicked off today, ends February 27.

Today's top Vistaprint deal

VistaPrint up to 25% off sale: at VistaPrint Cards, cups, t-shirts, tumblers, stickers, flyers, and brochures. There's a wealth of promo gear on sale at Vistaprint right now. Designing your products is absurdly easy, and there's free delivery on orders over $100. Discounts range from 10% up to 25% depending on what you need. If you're looking to get your name out there, I've always found VistaPrint high-quality and simple to use.

What surprised me most about this sale is the number of items on offer. If you're working on a rebrand (or just giving your promotional materials a refresh), there's something that ticks every box.

These are dubbed 'customer faves' by VistaPrint, with a promise that users can "save on our most-loved products that work hard, professionally or personally."

Right now, I'm seeing custom t-shirts at 10% off, vinyl banners at 20% off, and custom 40oz tumblers at 15% off.

VistaPrint is the top choice in our best business card printing service guide, where we praised the service for its easy-to-follow design process.

The company offers a broad range of card options, too, from style to paper thickness, to match your business offering. We also reviewed the VistaPrint photobook process and found pretty much the same experience there.

When I used VistaPrint to equip myself with professional business cards, I found it to be pleasantly smooth and seamless from initial creation to final delivery. So, it's an easy recommendation.

The company has a few other offers running, although you can't combine them with the 'customer faves' sale.

New users can get 20% off their first orders with the code NEW20, there's 15% off all signage with the code SIGNS15. And up to 50% off invitations and announcements with the code GET50.