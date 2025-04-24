What does a domain registrar actually do?

When you buy a domain name from a domain registrar you find a name available, look around at prices, maybe check the best domain registrar suggestions, and then buy your domain. You might not think about what happens behind the scenes to keep it all running smoothly, what it actually entails managing a domain name, or how any of it works.

I spoke to Arno Vis, CEO of Openprovider, to find out a little more. Openprovider not only provide domains to end-users but also some of the best web hosting companies. So, who better to learn a thing or two from?

At the registrar level can you tell me about what challenges there are in managing domain names?

Managing over 2,300 domain extensions comes with daily challenges, mainly due to ever-changing registry requirements and evolving government regulations. Each top-level domain (TLD) is controlled by a registry, and these registries frequently update their registration policies, pricing structures, and technical requirements.

For example, the .AI domain (Anguilla) has seen a surge in demand due to the AI boom, leading to policy, backend changes and pricing changes that required us to quickly adapt. Similarly, governments worldwide impose different rules on domain registrations—often related to cybersecurity, data privacy, and business compliance—so we work hard to stay compliant across multiple jurisdictions, even when regulations change unexpectedly.

Security is another key focus for us, staying proactive with strong measures against fraudulent registrations, phishing, and domain hijacking. When we detect malicious activity, we act fast, leveraging our custom-built abuse reporting mechanisms like abusemanager.ai to shut it down before it escalates. At the same time, we ensure that customer data is collected and handled securely, always staying compliant with global regulations. And when it comes to fighting internet crime, we don’t do it alone—we work closely with law enforcement agencies to help keep the online space safe for everyone.

What do you think will happen with .io domains?

Historically, when a country ceases to exist, its country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) is revoked. That’s exactly what happened with .YU, which was phased out after Yugoslavia dissolved. This month ICANN also announced the retirement of .SU and if that precedent holds, .IO could eventually face the same fate, though there’s usually a grace period of a few years.

That said, the internet is constantly evolving, and past rules don’t always dictate the future. There’s a possibility that a ccTLD like .IO could transition into a generic top-level domain (gTLD) instead of being retired. Ultimately, this is up to ICANN, and we hope they make a decision that considers everyone—especially the small businesses and startups that depend on .IO domains.

How do you see the domain industry evolving in the coming years?

We’re on the cusp of some big shifts in the domain industry. Domain prices will keep rising, driven by inflation, growing demand, and registry pricing strategies—especially for premium and short domains. At the same time, Web3 domains are becoming more relevant, and while they currently operate separately from traditional domains, we see a future where Web2 and Web3 domains work seamlessly together. AI is also set to transform how we manage domains, from smarter automation to better search and stronger security.

Looking ahead, I believe domains will remain central to digital identity. It won’t just be about having a website—it will be about owning your presence across multiple platforms, from businesses to decentralized services. And that’s exactly why we’re investing heavily in AI—more than the average company and certainly more than the average registrar. We see new business models emerging, and new opportunities to explore, and we’re ready to lead that change.

With the explosion of AI, this is an incredibly exciting time for us. Innovation and evolution are for everyone, and we believe we can make a real difference in shaping what’s next. We can’t wait to see where the next 5-10 years take us!

What advice do you have for registrants buying domain names?

Price matters, so don’t just go with the first option—shop around for the best deal (you won’t have to, if you’re an Openprovider Member however!). If you're planning to keep the domain long-term, pay close attention to renewal costs, not just the initial price. Some registrars offer low first-year prices but hike up renewal fees later (we don’t!).

Also, consider bundles—if you need email, or security features, look for packages that give you the most value for your money. A little research upfront can save you a lot in the long run.