A generic top-level domain could boost your brand, and 92% of businesses agree

gTLDs enhance brand identity, trust, engagement, SEO and control over online presence

53% of businesses want to stand out from competitors – gTLDs can help

Some marketers didn't know they could register gTLDs

New research from ICANN has revealed that generic top-level domains (gTLDs) have been likened to digital storefronts, noting that unique online addresses are becoming critical for branding and customer engagement.

ICANN's global survey of more than 2,000 marketers from 14 global markets found that gTLDs like .microsoft or .brazil offer untapped branding and operational opportunities.

The study also found that brands can enhance their identity, improve trust and control their online presence more effectively when using a gTLD.

Businesses are missing out on generic TLD benefits

An overwhelming majority (92%) of the marketers surveyed agreed that gTLDs offer benefits, including enhanced brand differentiation/identity (46%), improved customer trust and engagement (45%), better control over online presence (44%) and improved SEO (44%).

Although gTLDs might be new additions to companies' roadmaps, they can also form part of existing strategies. For example, 53% noted wanting to stand out from competitors as a top priority in the next 12 months. One in two (52%) also noted wanting to attract and engage the right audience, while a similar number (47%) declared keeping up with digital trends to be a top priority.

However, as with any change in technology, some are finding that there are certain hurdles preventing them from going all-in on gTLDs, including high costs (31%), a lack of knowledge (27%) and insufficient time, unclear ROI or security concerns (24% each).

ICANN also observed misconceptions, with 16% of marketers believing gTLDs were government-only and 9% thinking they were part of trade agreements.

With gTLDs offering a transformational opportunity for brands willing to spend the time setting them up, ICANN is urging brands to start preparing now in order to arm themselves with the knowledge and power.