A generic top-level domain could boost your brand, and 92% of businesses agree
Nine in 10 businesses agree that gTLDs are beneficial
- gTLDs enhance brand identity, trust, engagement, SEO and control over online presence
- 53% of businesses want to stand out from competitors – gTLDs can help
- Some marketers didn't know they could register gTLDs
New research from ICANN has revealed that generic top-level domains (gTLDs) have been likened to digital storefronts, noting that unique online addresses are becoming critical for branding and customer engagement.
ICANN's global survey of more than 2,000 marketers from 14 global markets found that gTLDs like .microsoft or .brazil offer untapped branding and operational opportunities.
The study also found that brands can enhance their identity, improve trust and control their online presence more effectively when using a gTLD.
Businesses are missing out on generic TLD benefits
An overwhelming majority (92%) of the marketers surveyed agreed that gTLDs offer benefits, including enhanced brand differentiation/identity (46%), improved customer trust and engagement (45%), better control over online presence (44%) and improved SEO (44%).
Although gTLDs might be new additions to companies' roadmaps, they can also form part of existing strategies. For example, 53% noted wanting to stand out from competitors as a top priority in the next 12 months. One in two (52%) also noted wanting to attract and engage the right audience, while a similar number (47%) declared keeping up with digital trends to be a top priority.
However, as with any change in technology, some are finding that there are certain hurdles preventing them from going all-in on gTLDs, including high costs (31%), a lack of knowledge (27%) and insufficient time, unclear ROI or security concerns (24% each).
ICANN also observed misconceptions, with 16% of marketers believing gTLDs were government-only and 9% thinking they were part of trade agreements.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
With gTLDs offering a transformational opportunity for brands willing to spend the time setting them up, ICANN is urging brands to start preparing now in order to arm themselves with the knowledge and power.
You might also like
- We've listed the best domain registrars
- Take your store online with the best web hosting services
- Google search ditches country-specific domains, directs all users to google.com
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.