Google search ditches country-specific domains, directs all users to google.com

Google is retiring country-specific domains like google.co.uk

Previously used for local content, Google now uses location to serve this

The change will be happening over the next few months as shift to google.com

Google has confirmed it will be retiring country-specific domains (like google.co.uk) in favor of one single global domain – google.com.

Historically, country code top-level domains (ccTLDs) were used to provide locally relevant search results, but the company now uses technology that allows that regardless of the top-level domain.

Google used this reason to justify its decision to stop using country-specific domains: “Because of this improvement, country-level domains are no longer necessary.”

Google will only use google.com going forward

Citing a 2017 blog post, Google revisited an update that meant location would determine the content users saw in search results rather than the ccTLD.

Back then, one in five searches related to location, and that’s a figure that’s likely to have increased in recent years.

“Typing the relevant ccTLD in your browser will no longer bring you to the various country services—this preference should be managed directly in settings,” the company said in 2017. Therefore, users are already long accustomed to not having to use ccTLDs to access localized content.

Google confirmed on April 15, 2025, that it would be redirecting users to google.com as part of a change that’s set to roll out over the coming months.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It’s important to note that while this update will change what people see in their browser address bar, it won’t affect the way Search works, nor will it change how we handle obligations under national laws.,” Google stressed.

Apart from a streamlining effort, it’s possible that the transition is a cost-cutting effort for Google, too. Keeping tens of unnecessary domains open is likely a costly business, and one that’s no longer necessary thanks to the location-based technology that enables localized search results regardless of TLD.