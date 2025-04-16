Google search ditches country-specific domains, directs all users to google.com
Google is retiring country code TLDs
- Google is retiring country-specific domains like google.co.uk
- Previously used for local content, Google now uses location to serve this
- The change will be happening over the next few months as shift to google.com
Google has confirmed it will be retiring country-specific domains (like google.co.uk) in favor of one single global domain – google.com.
Historically, country code top-level domains (ccTLDs) were used to provide locally relevant search results, but the company now uses technology that allows that regardless of the top-level domain.
Google used this reason to justify its decision to stop using country-specific domains: “Because of this improvement, country-level domains are no longer necessary.”
Google will only use google.com going forward
Citing a 2017 blog post, Google revisited an update that meant location would determine the content users saw in search results rather than the ccTLD.
Back then, one in five searches related to location, and that’s a figure that’s likely to have increased in recent years.
“Typing the relevant ccTLD in your browser will no longer bring you to the various country services—this preference should be managed directly in settings,” the company said in 2017. Therefore, users are already long accustomed to not having to use ccTLDs to access localized content.
Google confirmed on April 15, 2025, that it would be redirecting users to google.com as part of a change that’s set to roll out over the coming months.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
“It’s important to note that while this update will change what people see in their browser address bar, it won’t affect the way Search works, nor will it change how we handle obligations under national laws.,” Google stressed.
Apart from a streamlining effort, it’s possible that the transition is a cost-cutting effort for Google, too. Keeping tens of unnecessary domains open is likely a costly business, and one that’s no longer necessary thanks to the location-based technology that enables localized search results regardless of TLD.
You might also like
- We've rounded up the best web hosting services around today
- Access Google from our list of the best browsers
- Google asks US government to drop breakup plan over national security fears
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.