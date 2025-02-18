The Asus ROG Ally model I'd recommend to most people is back to a record-low price

The Asus ROG Ally with the Ryzen Z1 Extreme chipset has just tumbled back down in price to $449 (was $649) at Best Buy - a return to the previous record-low.

This model is the handset's more powerful configuration, which features the upgraded 'Extreme' processor rather than the standard Z1. In short, it's the model that I'd recommend to most people since the Z1 really lets the Ally make the most of its 120Hz 1080p display. This is one of the best-performing mobile handhelds on the market so it's a great choice if you're looking to ditch the gaming laptop in favor of something more lightweight.

The screen and chipset remain the highlights of the ROG Ally and our Asus ROG Ally hands-on review particularly praised its beautiful lightweight build and white aesthetic. Take note, however, that battery life isn't the best in this machine so you'll need to bring a cable for those long flights.

Asus ROG Ally hits record-low price at Best Buy

Asus ROG Ally: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy The Asus ROG Ally could be your new favorite handheld gaming PC to take out and about with you – especially if you pick one up for this record-low price. It has a seven-inch 1080p full HD touchscreen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate so it looks great. Powered by AMD’s Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU, you can play plenty of games without any hassle while 512GB of storage means you can store many at once. You can also dock it to play on your TV or monitor.

At this price, the ROG Ally is a very compelling alternative to the likes of the Steam Desk. You can check out our Steam Deck vs Asus ROG Ally page if you're interested in seeing the main differences between these models but essentially the Ally trades the excellent SteamOS and battery life for performance. Windows 11 has plenty of benefits in terms of compatibility, but we personally find the UI of SteamOS superior.