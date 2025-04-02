Hollow Knight: Silksong was just shown at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct with a 2025 launch window

News
By published

Blink and you'll miss it

Hornet faces a boss enemy against a fiery level backdrop
(Image credit: Team Cherry)
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong is launching in 2025
  • Confirmation comes from the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct today with a six-second-long teaser
  • Silksong is getting a Switch 2 release

Everybody stay calm, it's finally happening! Hollow Knight: Silksong just received a 2025 release window confirmation at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.

During a montage showcasing the numerous games coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, we finally got our first glimpse of Silksong since the game was delayed in early 2023.

It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it clip, but the six-second-long footage provides us with just enough gameplay to let us know that the game is alive and well and will finally be launching this year.

Silksong was first announced in 2019 and has made appearances at several live presentations throughout the past few years, with no news of a release date each time.

Last month, new changes to the game's Steam data were discovered, including a new copyright update from 2019 to 2025, convincing fans that the game was finally arriving this year.

We'll have to wait for a specific release date, but Silksong is also expected to launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, the original Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Elsewhere in the presentation, it was announced that the Switch 2 is launching on June 5, 2025. Preorders open on April 8 and will cost you $449.99 / £395.99.

You might also like...

Demi Williams

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gaming
Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World – everything we know so far
Mario Kart World

Nintendo Switch 2 is bringing back one of the Nintendo DS’s best features
Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World – everything we know so far
See more latest
Most Popular
Mario Kart World
Mario Kart World – everything we know so far
Cryptocurrencies
Thousands of PostgreSQL servers are being hijacked to mine crypto
Mario Kart World
Nintendo Switch 2 is bringing back one of the Nintendo DS’s best features
An image of the Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 specs revealed, and yes, it will support 4K resolution - as well as a host of other upgrades over the original
A close up of the Nintendo Switch 2 button
We finally know about the C button on the Nintendo Switch 2 – here’s what it does
Lots of Handmaids all in a row
Hulu and Paramount+ order a new Dexter prequel and Handmaid's Tale sequel, giving fans more killer thrills and dystopian chills
The Duskbloods
While we wait for a Bloodborne remake or sequel, FromSoftware just announced The Duskbloods, a brand new Switch 2 exclusive
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE on a yellow background
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE launches with an iPad Air-rivaling screen and AI features galore
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, April 3 (game #662)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, April 3 (game #396)