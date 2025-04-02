Hollow Knight: Silksong was just shown at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct with a 2025 launch window
Blink and you'll miss it
- Hollow Knight: Silksong is launching in 2025
- Confirmation comes from the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct today with a six-second-long teaser
- Silksong is getting a Switch 2 release
Everybody stay calm, it's finally happening! Hollow Knight: Silksong just received a 2025 release window confirmation at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.
During a montage showcasing the numerous games coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, we finally got our first glimpse of Silksong since the game was delayed in early 2023.
It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it clip, but the six-second-long footage provides us with just enough gameplay to let us know that the game is alive and well and will finally be launching this year.
Silksong was first announced in 2019 and has made appearances at several live presentations throughout the past few years, with no news of a release date each time.
Last month, new changes to the game's Steam data were discovered, including a new copyright update from 2019 to 2025, convincing fans that the game was finally arriving this year.
We'll have to wait for a specific release date, but Silksong is also expected to launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, the original Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Elsewhere in the presentation, it was announced that the Switch 2 is launching on June 5, 2025. Preorders open on April 8 and will cost you $449.99 / £395.99.
