Despite myriad leaks and rumors surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, the phone remains a relative mystery in official terms. We know its name, we know it’s got two cameras, and we know it’s improbably slim, but in the months since its announcement at Galaxy Unpacked in January, Samsung has refrained from sharing, well, anything about its presumed iPhone 17 Air competitor.

For the most part, that didn’t change at MWC 2025, though in an exclusive interview with TechRadar during the Barcelona-based showcase, Samsung’s UK Marketing Director, Annika Bizon, did reveal that the Edge’s form factor (it’s rumored to measure just 5.84mm thick) won’t come at the expense of durability.

“I can’t say too much, but what I will say is that [the Edge] is about beautiful form factor. And there are two points I want to make,” Bizon explained. “One is that it’s absolutely stunning. And if you think about the technology that’s going into that size of space, it’s pretty impressive.

“The second thing I’ll say concerns durability. With anything slim, durability [has to come as part of the package]. Those are the two features [of the Edge] that are exciting [for us]. Well, I know durability isn't exciting – but it’s really important. So watch this space, because there are some exciting things to come regarding this phone.”

OK, nothing groundbreaking, but it does sound like the Edge will bring something new to the table regarding durability, which matches up with a very specific design rumor we’ve heard already.

According to reports, the Galaxy S25 Edge could break away from the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup by using a ceramic rear panel instead of Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Ceramic is tougher than glass, so a fully ceramic or ceramic-infused glass panel would ensure that the Galaxy S25 Edge is more resistant to drops and knocks – crucial for a phone of its rumored thickness.

This would also explain why Samsung has maintained a ‘look don’t touch’ approach with the Edge at both Galaxy Unpacked and MWC 2025, where the phone was on display behind a barrier. Perhaps, if fans were permitted to go hands-on with the device, they’d be able to feel the difference in rear panel material, which is presumably something Samsung wants to keep under wraps for a dedicated reveal event.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other rumored durability specs for the Edge include an IP68 water and dust resistance rating and aluminum sides, which would match the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, meanwhile, uses Gorilla Glass Armor 2 and a titanium body.

Why Edge? Why now?

(Image credit: Future/Viktoria Shilets)

As for why Samsung is bringing the Galaxy S25 Edge to market this year – and in doing so shaking up its tried-and-tested product release strategy – Bizon puts it down to an in-house commitment to innovation and consumer interest in something new.

“The thing with slim phones,” she explains, “is people want to know that they’re still getting very good technology. Innovation is in our DNA. It’s about the right timing, and when we think a product is ready to take to market, coupled with the fact that people do want form factor changes.

“We’ve seen that with foldables. We’re a brand for everyone. And being an open brand means you have to have technology that’s for everyone. Some people do not want to change from a flat phone; some people love the Flip; some people love the Fold. There’s something for everyone, and I think that’s where Samsung is genuinely leading the way.”

Bizon concluded: “The Edge is exciting because it’s a new form factor that’s quite sexy. It’s quite different. And that’s fun. It’s a fun thing to be able to market, too. It’s absolutely stunning, I’m super excited about it.”

And as for the even-more-secretive Samsung Galaxy tri-fold: “I really can’t tell you anything,” Bizon confesses, “not unless you want someone to come around and grab me by the neck.” Suffice it to say, we stopped the interview there.