Amazon's huge Gaming Week sale is live: save up to $400 on gaming laptops

Amazon has just launched a massive 'Gaming Week' sale which features excellent discounts on peripherals, monitors, controllers, and some of the best gaming laptop deals I've seen from the retailer this year.

One highlight is this Dell G16 with an RTX 4070 graphics card for $1,299 (was $1,599). This deal matches the lowest price I've seen for this configuration at the official Dell Store. It comes with an impressive 13th-gen Intel Core i9 chipset alongside that powerful RTX 4070, making it a great choice for a mid to upper-range laptop if you're solely focused on performance.

Another record-low price is this Alienware M18 with an RTX 4070 for $1,899 (was $2,299) at Amazon. At 18 inches, this pricey machine is more of a niche buy since it's not especially portable, but you get a 14th-gen Intel Core i9 chipset alongside a massive $400 price cut.

If you're on more of a budget, then I'd also recommend checking out Walmart this week. This retailer has some really great price cuts on cheaper (but still good) machines like this MSI Thin 15 for just $699 (was $999).

While this MSI Thin 15 can't challenge the higher-end options at Amazon in terms of power, it's one of the cheapest machines I've ever seen to feature the mid-range RTX 4060 graphics card. That makes it great bang for the buck if you just want something to cover the basics. You can read more about this deal and the others below.

The best gaming laptop deals this week

MSI Thin 15 gaming laptop: was $999 now $699.99 at Walmart Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB My favorite bang-for-the-buck gaming laptop deal on the market right now, this MSI Thin 15 at Walmart features an RTX 4060 graphics card for an impressively low price. This is by no means a high-end laptop, but you get great performance at 1080p with this machine if you're willing to tweak a few settings here and there. For $700, it's hard to complain, considering most laptops at this price point feature the slightly worse RTX 4050 GPU.

MSI Katana 15 gaming laptop: was $1,199 now $999 at Walmart Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Moving up in price slightly, here's a higher-end MSI gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 at Walmart. While more expensive, you not only get a much better chipset with this machine but also a much more spacious 1TB storage drive. While I'd still say the MSI above is the overall winner in terms of value, this is a great upgrade if you think you need more space and power.

Dell G16 gaming laptop: was $1,599 now $1,299.99 at Amazon Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900HX

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB My favorite gaming laptop deal at Amazon today is this massive $300 price cut on the Dell G16. Generally speaking, this model usually has lower-end specs, but this particular configuration features an impressive lineup of an RTX 4070 graphics card and Core i9 chipset. You also get a 1600p QHD+ display with this machine, which is the perfect pairing with the RTX 4070 for a premium gaming setup.