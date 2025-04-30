The ridiculously high-end Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop just got its first big price cut
Save up to $500 on the brand's new high-end laptops
The brand new Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop is barely a few months old, but you can already get a massive discount of up to $500 on several models at the official Dell Store today. Both the 16-inch and 18-inch models are on sale with an RTX 5080 and Ultra 9 configuration for $3,299 (was $3,599) and $3,299.99 (was $3,799), respectively.
Alongside a gorgeous new chassis re-designed from the ground up for superior thermal performance, the Area-51 features lovely high-end touches like RGB fans and mouse pad. On top of that, you also get a fully mechanical keyboard and QHD+ display on all configurations, which will pair well with the high-end components on offer.
Speaking of which, with an RTX 5080 on board, you'll have no issues getting superb performance out of either of these machines.
Of the two, the 16-inch machine is likely to be the more popular choice thanks to its greater portability, but today's discount on the 18-inch is well worth checking out. Note, however, that this beast of a machine weighs in at a whopping 9.56 lbs. It's best used as a desktop replacement - unless you have a strong back!
Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop deals
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX
RAM: 64GB DDR5
Storage: 2TB
Here's the first significant price cut on the brand-new 16-inch Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop, and it's a good one. With $300 off, this high-end configuration with an RTX 5080 and Ultra 9 is a little easier on the pocket. While a pricey buy, you are getting eye-wateringly powerful components here that are more than enough to power the 240Hz QHD+ display this machine features.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX
RAM: 64GB DDR5
Storage: 2TB
Today's discount on the 18-inch model is even better than the one on the 16-inch model, with an impressive $500 discount. The specs on this featured configuration are the same as the model featured above, but you get an even bigger 18-inch 300Hz QHD+ display that's perfect if you have a more static setup. At 18 inches, this massive laptop isn't the most portable, but it's perfect for delivering a desktop-like experience.
There's a common piece of advice I usually give our readers: always wait for a decent price cut if you want an Alienware gaming PC. Dell always has good price cuts sooner or later and that's the case again with these high-end laptops.
As of writing, we haven't reviewed the latest Area-51 gaming laptop at TechRadar but stay tuned for further coverage. If you're interested, I recommend checking out our 10 best laptops of CES 2025 article, which features the Area-51 alongside other laptops from leading brands like Razer and Asus.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.