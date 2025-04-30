The ridiculously high-end Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop just got its first big price cut

The brand new Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop is barely a few months old, but you can already get a massive discount of up to $500 on several models at the official Dell Store today. Both the 16-inch and 18-inch models are on sale with an RTX 5080 and Ultra 9 configuration for $3,299 (was $3,599) and $3,299.99 (was $3,799), respectively.

Alongside a gorgeous new chassis re-designed from the ground up for superior thermal performance, the Area-51 features lovely high-end touches like RGB fans and mouse pad. On top of that, you also get a fully mechanical keyboard and QHD+ display on all configurations, which will pair well with the high-end components on offer.

Speaking of which, with an RTX 5080 on board, you'll have no issues getting superb performance out of either of these machines.

Of the two, the 16-inch machine is likely to be the more popular choice thanks to its greater portability, but today's discount on the 18-inch is well worth checking out. Note, however, that this beast of a machine weighs in at a whopping 9.56 lbs. It's best used as a desktop replacement - unless you have a strong back!

Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop deals

Alienware 16 Area-51 gaming laptop: was $3,599 now $3,299.99 at Dell Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX

RAM: 64GB DDR5

Storage: 2TB Here's the first significant price cut on the brand-new 16-inch Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop, and it's a good one. With $300 off, this high-end configuration with an RTX 5080 and Ultra 9 is a little easier on the pocket. While a pricey buy, you are getting eye-wateringly powerful components here that are more than enough to power the 240Hz QHD+ display this machine features.

Alienware 18 Area-51 gaming laptop: was $3,799 now $3,299.99 at Dell Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX

RAM: 64GB DDR5

Storage: 2TB Today's discount on the 18-inch model is even better than the one on the 16-inch model, with an impressive $500 discount. The specs on this featured configuration are the same as the model featured above, but you get an even bigger 18-inch 300Hz QHD+ display that's perfect if you have a more static setup. At 18 inches, this massive laptop isn't the most portable, but it's perfect for delivering a desktop-like experience.

See more: check out all of today's gaming PC deals at Dell

There's a common piece of advice I usually give our readers: always wait for a decent price cut if you want an Alienware gaming PC. Dell always has good price cuts sooner or later and that's the case again with these high-end laptops.

As of writing, we haven't reviewed the latest Area-51 gaming laptop at TechRadar but stay tuned for further coverage. If you're interested, I recommend checking out our 10 best laptops of CES 2025 article, which features the Area-51 alongside other laptops from leading brands like Razer and Asus.