The new Alienware Aurora with an RTX 5070 has just got its first ever price cut
There are other great options to also consider, however
Now that the RTX 5070 has been available for a while, we're starting to see the first promising price cuts on pre-built gaming PCs carrying the new graphics card.
Take the latest Alienware Aurora, for example, which has just received its first-ever price cut at the official Dell Store. Right now, you can pick up the RTX 5070 configuration with an Ultra 9 chipset and 32GB of DDR5 RAM for $2,399.99 (was $2,649) thanks to a decent $250 price cut.
Alienware gaming PCs are always popular, but as TechRadar's deals editor, I usually only recommend them to our readers when they go on sale. This is the first price cut yet on the latest model, so it's definitely worth checking out if you're interested in one of these premium machines.
With that said, there are other great options on the market right now at other retailers if you're not dead-set on an Alienware machine. This CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme at Best Buy for $1,999 and this ABS Stratos at Newegg for $2,099 ($2,499) are particularly good choices for an RTX 5070 gaming PC right now.
Not only do they feature non-proprietary parts for easy upgrades down the line, but both of these machines feature an outstanding Ryzen 7-9800X3D chipset. Personally, I'd be tempted to buy one of these over the Alienware if it were my own cash, but the Aurora is definitely no slouch when it comes to specs.
Alienware Aurora RTX 5070 gaming PC deal
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5070
Processor: Intel Ultra 9-285K
RAM: 32GB DDR5
Storage: 2TB
This $250 price cut is the first discount I've seen on the latest Alienware Aurora gaming PC with an RTX 5000 series card. The configuration in question here is one with an RTX 5070 graphics card, Ultra 9 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD, which are great specs for 1440p gaming. With that said, I'd still say this machine is a little on the pricey side for what you're getting.
Other recommended RTX 5070 gaming PC deals
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5070
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-9800X3D
RAM: 32GB DDR5
Storage: 2TB
While there's no discount on this CyberPowerPC gaming PC at Best Buy it's easily one of the best value options on the market currently if you're looking for an RTX 5070 pre-built. Not only are you paying a fair price for a machine with this graphics card, but this one also features one of the best gaming processors on the market in the form of the Ryzen 7-9800X3D.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5070
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-9800X3D
RAM: 32GB DDR5
Storage: 1TB
Another great pre-built with an RTX 5070 and Ryzen 7-9800X3D, this ABS Stratos at Newegg is currently on sale with a decent $400 price cut at the retailer. Again, this is a great bang for the buck machine - although it does annoyingly feature a rather measly 1TB SSD, which isn't that much storage for a machine of this calibre.
