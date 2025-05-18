How to watch Nvidia's Computex 2025 keynote

Get ready, folks: Nvidia's ever-charismatic CEO Jensen Huang is soon to return to the stage (and screen, if you're not lucky enough to be in Taiwan this week), no doubt preparing to don his trademark leather jacket to deliver Team Green's Computex keynote address.

What can we expect? Well, AI is likely to be at the forefront of this year's presentation - just like last year - with a high probability that the focus will be on the professional use cases of AI, as well as a bit of gaming scattered in there too (after all, Nvidia doesn't want us to forget its roots).

When is the Nvidia Computex 2024 keynote?

The Nvidia Computex keynote starts at 11AM Taipei time on May 19, which is 8PM PT/11PM EDT on May 18 for the US, and 4AM BST, on May 19 in the UK (sorry, Brits). The event will take place at the Taipei Music Center in Taiwan.

Last year's Nvidia keynote was a pre-Computex presentation delivered on the Sunday evening in local time, which made the viewing hours a lot more lenient for viewers in the UK and the eastern US - not so this time around, though.

How to watch the Nvidia Computex 2025 keynote

You'll be able to watch the Nvidia Computex 2025 keynote directly on Nvidia's website, as well as on the Nvidia YouTube page. We've also embedded the live stream below to make it easier to follow along with the keynote as it happens.

If you're not able to tune in directly, you can also follow our live blog of the event, which will start shortly before the keynote begins and include all of the juicy details from Jensen's presentation - so be sure to check back in with TechRadar to make sure you don't miss a thing.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Keynote at COMPUTEX 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Nvidia Computex 2025 keynote: what to expect

Much like last year, AI is expected to be the watchword of this keynote, with Nvidia once again making big strides in the commercial and consumer AI spaces since Computex 2024.

This will probably be mostly focused on professional use cases for artificial intelligence; we can expect to hear about some big, sweeping initiatives where AI is helping to run public transport systems, predict the weather, and fix global warming. No doubt there will also be some more focused examples; how AI can benefit professionals in scientific and creative industries, for example.

RTX 5000 is also likely to make an appearance, with the long-awaited RTX 5060 officially dropping on May 19, so there will no doubt be a section of the presentation dedicated to gaming.