HP is changing the game with its new laptops – the OmniBook 5 Series combines OLED displays, big battery claims, and temptingly affordable price tags

HP has introduced the OmniBook 5 Series, using Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors

Both the OmniBook 5 14 and OmniBook 5 16, feature OLED displays

They're both expected to be available in July

Computex 2025 is well underway, which means there's plenty of new tech ranging from new desktop PC hardware to portable devices – and we have a new lineup for the latter which is intent on improving productivity.

HP has announced its new OmniBook 5 Series, with the OmniBook 5 14-inch and the OmniBook 5 16-inch laptops providing significant leaps in processing power (using Snapdragon X Plus and X chips) and visual quality; most importantly, HP claims its new series has 'the world's longest battery life in a consumer AI PC notebook'.

As per HP's blog, each laptop will feature up to 34 hours of battery life, which should ensure consumers get the most out of their activities. When running low on battery, you'll be able to get right back up to speed with HP Fast Charge, which charges you up to 50% in just 30 minutes.

These impressive claims may not come as a surprise, since Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors are ideal for battery efficiency, providing exceptional performance that rivals some of Apple's M-based chips while ensuring battery life is at its best.

It's also worth noting that both laptops will have OLED displays, capable of providing excellent picture quality thanks to deep black levels stemming from a high contrast ratio. This will be ideal for video content, including creative tasks that require great color accuracy – and this is further supported with a 95.3 DCI-P3 color gamut and 0.2ms response time.

Perhaps the biggest highlight here, beyond power and capabilities, is the pricing. The HP OmniBook 14 is anticipated to launch in July, starting at $799 via HP's online store. Its counterpart, the HP OmniBook 16, is also expected to launch in July, starting at $849 – and both of these are affordable prices, considering the benefits available here.

(Image credit: HP)

OLED is all I ever need...

At those sensible asking prices, OLED laptops that have great battery life and performance are all I need – and that's why I think this new OmniBook 5 Series is worth keeping an eye on.

Despite the concerns of burn-in and text fringing (which have been improved with next-gen OLED displays), using an OLED display has single-handedly uplifted my enjoyment while gaming and watching movies. And if you're lucky like me, you won't actually notice text fringing when working.

In my Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review, I highlighted how it's one of the best OLED displays I've ever seen; I won't be surprised if I end up saying the same about HP's new OmniBook Series.

With the claims of battery life that rival other Snapdragon laptops, it's a no-brainer starting at $749 – and the Snapdragon X Plus (8-core version) features 45 NPU TOPS for AI applications and tasks.

We'll have to wait for real-world performance results, but stick around and check out our Computex 2025 live blog to keep an eye out for more details.