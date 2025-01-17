AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT: news, rumors, and everything we know

CES 2025 has come and gone with no official confirmation of the possible AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT flagship graphics card, though there is somewhat of a confirmation of RDNA 4 graphics cards.

Though AMD didn't have time to properly elaborate on RDNA 4 during its 45-minute CES 2025 keynote, according to Frank Azor (AMD’s head of consumer and gaming marketing), we know now that the tech is coming.

This especially applies to the RX 9070 XT, which most likely will compete with Nvidia's RTX 5070. It'll be exciting to see what this card has to offer in terms of performance and official pricing. But for now, we'll keep an ear to the ground for the latest news and rumors, and bring them all in one place to keep you up to date on the latest developments.

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT: Cut to the chase

What is it? The possible AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT GPU

The possible AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT GPU How much does it cost? Unknown at this time, as it hasn't been officially announced

Unknown at this time, as it hasn't been officially announced When can I get it? This has also yet to be officially announced, though there are rumors of a late January pre-order date for RDNA 4 cards.

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT: Latest news

While there's no concrete news concerning a release date for the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT, there are rumors of a general RDNA 4 pre-order date set for January 23.

The dates allegedly came from B&H Photo putting up early listings for some Asus RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards (TUF and Prime models). Luckily the listings were screenshotted by longtime hardware leaker @momomo_us before they were removed.

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT: Specs

There haven't been any clear cut leaks, rumors, or reports about the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT's performance, or the performance of RDNA 4 in general. We can surmise, however, that the card won't be a 4K powerhouse thanks to its price point range.

The previous hope was that the flagship RDNA 4 GPU would be slightly faster than the 7900 XT. However, it seems to be slightly slower according to All The Watts (though take that with a grain of salt).

While it sounds rather risky in the face of Nvidia's own high-end 5000-series cards, not targeting that market makes sense from a business standpoint as the vast majority of gamers are playing on 1080p resolution, with some gaming on 1440p. Instead, AMD could be reaching for an overall much larger target audience by scaling back on the performance and therefore the price.

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT: What to expect

Right now there isn't much concrete news on the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card and on the RDNA 4 at large, due to AMD not having the time to elaborate on it during its CES 2025 conference.

While there are plenty of rumors and a few scant official details including a possible preorder date - the latter thanks to an interview and retailer leaks - we don't have a clear picture as to what this card will be like right now in terms of exact pricing, specs, and performance.

Hopefully AMD will give us the low down on the RX 9070 XT and any other RDNA 4-powered graphics cards in the future.