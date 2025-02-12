I can't tell if it's just a coincidence, but Nvidia's RTX 5070 is now reportedly set for March alongside AMD's RDNA 4 series launch
No more games, we just want the new GPUs...
- Nvidia's RTX 5070 is reportedly delayed for a launch in March instead of February
- There are supposedly no embargo details on the RTX 5070, but only for its RTX 5070 Ti variant
- AMD's Radeon RX 9000 series is also set to launch in early March
At CES 2025, Nvidia made its launch plans for the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 clear: both GPUs were slated for a February release - but new rumors hint at the RTX 5070's launch being pushed back into March, in the same month that AMD plans to launch the Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs.
According to MEGAsizeGPU on X (which is reliable for GPU leaks), Nvidia now supposedly plans to launch the RTX 5070 in early March, leaving the RTX 5070 Ti to launch in February. Just recently, its rival AMD finally announced the Radeon RX 9000 series release date, which surprise, is also in early March - and this could pit both Team Green and Team Red's midrange GPUs up against each other.
The same reports come from VideoCardz, who state that Nvidia's embargo details given to board partners didn't include any information on the RTX 5070, but instead details its Ti variant. Considering how close we are to the rumored February 19 and 20 review and launch dates for the RTX 5070 Ti, it wouldn't be too far of a stretch to say that this rumor may indeed be true.
We know that there's been limited availability for the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 (both Founders Edition and third-party GPUs), so the reason for the supposed delay could hint at further stock woes - however, for some people, this move appears to prove that Nvidia is dead set on eliminating any traction the Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs could gain.
It feels like Nvidia and AMD are playing mind games...
While AMD's new GPU lineup was announced at CES 2025, it wasn't fully unveiled, as we didn't get to see any details regarding prices or a release date.
Since then, I feel like Team Red has been biding its time until its rival unveiled and launched all of its main GPU offerings, with hopes that the hype dies down.
The RDNA 4 GPUs were recently set for early March, which came shortly after speculation of Nvidia's RTX xx60-class launch in the same month - and now, this new rumor regarding the RTX 5070 also launching in March instead of February feels like Team Green is doubling down on its stance of kicking its rival out of the race.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
It's also worth noting that recent reports point towards AMD working on a 32GB RDNA 4 gaming GPU, despite stating its focus is on midrange GPUs. If you ask me, all of these reports (if accurate) feel like mind games being played by both parties with the attempt to one-up one another - which is great because competition is absolutely necessary. I just hope Team Red can deliver...
You may also like...
- We've barely seen AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs in action yet, but a new rumor suggests we could be getting an Nvidia RTX 5090 competitor at last
- Bring it on Nvidia - AMD confirms new Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs will launch in early March, rivaling Team Green's rumored RTX 5060 Ti and 5060 launch
- The Nvidia vs AMD GPU fight could be about to get really interesting with ‘aggressive’ Radeon RX 9000 pricing amidst RTX 5090 stock woes
Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
We've barely seen AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs in action yet, but a new rumor suggests we could be getting an Nvidia RTX 5090 competitor at last
Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti early pricing rumors are making me fear the worst for the cost of this mid-range GPU