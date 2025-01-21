AMD reveals RX 9070 GPUs won’t go on sale until March, which might be too late to prevent Nvidia cleaning up with RTX 5070 models

AMD has confirmed RX 9070 models will be on shelves in March 2025

This runs against rumors that suggested a late January launch

PC gamers aren’t happy, particularly as stock of RDNA 4 graphics cards is rumored to have shipped to retailers already

AMD has confirmed that its RX 9070 graphics cards, the first initial models from the RDNA 4 family, won’t be available until March.

David McAfee, who is VP and GM of Ryzen CPU and Radeon graphics at AMD, posted on X to share the news.

Radeon 9000 series hardware and software are looking great and we are planning to have a wide assortment of cards available globally. Can’t wait for gamers to get their hands on the cards when they go on sale in March!January 20, 2025

So, the on-sale date for the initial RX 9070 XT and vanilla 9070 GPUs is March, which has put the cat among the GPU pigeons, to say the least, if you take a brief saunter through the replies on X (and other assorted feedback on Reddit).

What’s got folks annoyed? Well, firstly this is disappointing news based on the rumors that AMD was ready to launch these RX 9070 GPUs later in January to take the mid-range fight to Nvidia, getting in ahead of the release of RTX 5070 variants in February.

Or at least that AMD was going to have a big reveal of RX 9070 graphics cards, possibly later this week, which surely won’t happen now. There’s no point having a big announcement late in January if these next-gen GPUs aren’t turning up for what could be the best part of two months from now.

Part of the problem is that a couple of AMD execs have been dropping hints that the RX 9070 announcement ‘won’t be long’ and will be in the ‘near future’ which to me, and clearly others, suggested it’s pretty imminent.

Granted, all AMD has officially said is that RDNA 4 graphics cards will be launched in Q1 2025, and March still fits that, of course. But based on that timeframe, nothing about March marries with the hints of the full reveal being ‘near’ – indeed it couldn’t really be any further away in this initial quarter of 2025.

(Image credit: AMD / TechPowerup)

Analysis: An unfortunate sense of confusion and chaos

While AMD has not reneged on any of its promises, then, it very much feels like that to some PC gamers. Never mind the theoretically delayed release date, or full reveal, beyond this, why even mention the GPUs at all at CES 2025? Or at least AMD could have made it clear with that teaser that these cards weren’t imminent, which was very much the expectation. (Actually, most folks were, not unreasonably, expecting the full details and unveiling at CES, not a brief glimpse).

Whatever the case, the underlying problem here is that it feels like AMD is bouncing around its RDNA 4 plans, changing directions and generally causing confusion among would-be buyers of the best GPUs as 2025 kicks off. Regardless of what the actual truth is concerning what might be going on behind closed doors at Team Red, based on what we can see, and the rumors flying around, it all feels very chaotic.

We must remember that these are just rumors, but there have been a lot of sightings of RX 9070 models in boxes, ready to go on shelves, at retailers. VideoCardz, which spotted AMD’s post on X, further claims that reviewers have had sample RDNA 4 GPUs even before retailers had them shipped, and so we have all this info bubbling about, causing some bad feeling from gamers.

If stock really is in place now – as it appears to be, with a suitable handful of salt at the ready – why wait? This is where other chatter from behind the scenes comes into play about AMD having unfortunate problems with adjusting launch pricing, after being surprised by where Nvidia pitched its RTX 5070 models (which surprised us all, let’s be honest). And issues therein in dealing with adjusting MSRPs and compensating retailers, although all of that is very much deep into rumor territory.

The trouble is, not a lot else except this scenario makes much sense, and the pieces of the puzzle (curtailed launch, then mostly radio silence following that, save for those mentioned vague hints of a full reveal ‘soon’) seem to fit well enough.

This also leaves AMD in a very weird position. Instead of being able to get in, ahead of the RTX 5070 which turns up in February, Team Red is going to wait until those rival mid-range graphics cards have been out, maybe for a month, so there could be a lot of defectors turning to Team Green. Well, assuming RTX 5070 stock isn’t something of a washout, and that appears to be the main threat to douse Nvidia’s next-gen GPU fire – that there’ll only be a relative trickle of Blackwell graphics cards early in 2025.

I didn’t see the next-gen GPU wars panning out like this, that’s for sure, and maybe AMD really does need to put out a full spec reveal and pricing announcement, sooner rather than later, even if the RDNA 4 on-sale date is March, and this leaves a big gap. Assuming that those MSRPs have even been decided yet, as this would at least allow gamers to know what to expect, perhaps persuading them to not give up and just go RTX 5070 in February, instead of waiting for the RX 9070 GPUs.

However, already there are gamers saying that is forcing them away from a planned next-gen Radeon purchase to Nvidia Blackwell, though how much of that is an initial angry reaction, we shall have to see.