AMD RX 9070 models spotted at retailers – all they need now is a price to sink Nvidia’s RTX 5070 GPUs

AMD’s RX 9070 GPUs were listed as in stock by a Danish retailer

Purported photos were also provided from a retailer in Israel

Release date rumors are pointing strongly towards something happening either on January 23 or 24

AMD’s RX 9070 graphics cards are already in the hands of retailers, if the latest gossip on the RDNA 4 GPUs is correct.

VideoCardz noticed that a Danish retailer (Foniks) actually had both the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT listed as in stock on its website, although those listings have now been pulled. This was flagged by @momomo_us, a regular leaker on X.

The tech site also pointed to a Reddit thread where a staff member at a shop in Israel provided purported photos of both the RX 9070 and its 9070 XT sibling (as ever, skeptical hat on, but they look genuine enough).

Those pics have now been removed from Reddit, but the thread remains (at the time of writing), and VideoCardz saved and published them.

Further to that, a German price comparison site, Geizhals, also listed the RX 9070 XT with a release date of January 24, and so the spillage around these GPUs is coming pretty thick and fast now.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Analysis: Strong signs of an imminent RDNA 4 launch

What’s interesting here is that as someone else (CrateDane) noticed on the Reddit thread, Foniks had the RX 9070 listed as ‘In stock’ briefly, but then that was changed to ‘Ordered, expected in stock by January 23’ before the listings were taken down completely.

So, we have a mention of both January 23 and 24 here, as the potential launch date, which backs up other recent rumors. B&H Photo has previously accidentally listed the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT with a pre-order date of January 23, and XFX, a graphics card maker, also dropped a hint on social media that something big relating to Navi 48 (AMD’s chip in the RX 9070, as per rumors) is happening on January 24.

At this point, then, we’d be surprised if something doesn’t happen on January 24 (or 23), whether that’s the full announcement of RX 9070 models, or these graphics cards actually going on sale.

If you’re thinking – weren’t these RDNA 4 GPUs announced at CES 2025? – yes, they were, but barely, with hardly any details revealed. AMD wants to debut the RX 9070 boards with their own showcase, and by all accounts, also wanted to see Nvidia’s big RTX 5000 unveiling and pricing, before deciding on its own price tags – which will be suitably compelling, we’re told.

As far as what AMD has officially said in terms of dates, though, all we have is a release timeframe of Q1 2025. Frank Azor, AMD’s head of consumer and gaming marketing, previously said there will be a dedicated RDNA 4 launch event, and VideoCardz also noticed that another Team Red exec, Donny Woligroski, a senior marketing manager, backed this up, but without providing any firm date. Apparently it’ll be soon, though – likely a week away, maybe, or even sooner, if all these hints that have been dropped aren’t hopelessly errant. (Or, if AMD changes its mind again over the next week – though that seems unlikely).

Why wait until late in January, you might be thinking? Well, this gives AMD a suitable distance from the noise and hype around CES 2025 revelations, and of course, a chance to run interference with Nvidia’s RTX 5080 and 5090 launch which happens on January 30 (though reviews are likely to come out a bit before that, going by rumors).

Frank Azor previously underlined that there’s certainly no delay around RDNA 4, and that isn’t an issue here, as the apparent appearance of RX 9070 models at retailers indicates.