Keen to buy a new gaming laptop with an RTX 5000 GPU? Save the date: Nvidia’s announced pre-orders open on February 25

Nvidia has announced RTX 50 series laptops will be up for pre-order from February 25

Team Green previously told us that these notebooks will ship in March

This is for RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 Ti laptops, with those packing an RTX 5070 not set to debut until April

Nvidia has confirmed that in just a couple of weeks, you’ll be able to pre-order laptops that come with its new RTX 5000 series GPUs.

Team Green made the announcement on X (as highlighted by VideoCardz), with Nvidia noting that laptop makers will have pre-orders live for gaming notebooks packing the latest Blackwell graphics cards starting from February 25.

Previously, Nvidia had revealed its Blackwell mobile GPUs at CES 2025, and we’d been told March was the launch month when notebooks with these cards in them would be shipping.

So, you can get in early in the final week of February to secure your new gaming laptop, should you be keen. But I expect these portables still won’t ship until March, given Nvidia’s previous statement (although you never know).

It’s worth remembering that RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 Ti laptops are the ones slated to ship in March, with RTX 5070 portables not coming until slightly later, in April.

Analysis: Prepare your wallet…

How many laptops will be going on sale in March, and what sort of pre-order line-up there will be later in February is anyone’s guess.

The early pickings tend to start out fairly lean, and I don’t imagine this will be too different with Blackwell – you can see there are already plenty of digs on X as to how much stock there may, or more to the point, may not be. (Given the awful start that supply of the desktop RTX 5090 and 5080 GPUs got off to).

At any rate, expect some beefy new machines, particularly given that these RTX 5000 GPUs will be complemented by Arrow Lake mobile CPUs on the Intel front, and from AMD, there’ll be new Strix Point chips. In short, there should be some compelling fodder for our list of the best gaming laptops, although they’re going to be pricey.

The laptops which have been listed early by retailers so far have certainly carried wallet-destroying price tags – tipping well over three grand – which is no real surprise given that they’re premium efforts combining cutting-edge processors and GPUs. Notebooks with RTX 5070 Ti GPUs, and particularly RTX 5070 graphics cards when they turn up a bit later, are obviously going to be a good deal more affordable (relatively speaking).