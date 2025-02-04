Nvidia's RTX 5090 and 5080 are sold out everywhere, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on the fun - RTX 5000 series gaming laptops are already showing up at retailers
Don't fret, Nvidia fans...
- Multiple RTX 5000 series-powered gaming laptops are available for pre-order at European retailer Dream Machines
- Some configurations will house AMD's Ryzen 9 9955HX3D CPU
- RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop configurations are also available for pre-order
There isn't much of a surprise to see that Nvidia's RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 are completely sold out across multiple retailers, leaving many of those after the powerhouse GPUs awaiting new stock - but, you may not have to wait any longer to join the RTX 5000 series experience - as long as you don’t mind investing in a gaming laptop.
Spotted by VideoCardz, AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D configurations are now available for pre-order at Dream Machines, which house Nvidia's new RTX 5090, 5080, and 5070 Ti laptop GPUs. Several of these configurations come with different processors, RAM, and SSDs, at a range of different prices. Unfortunately (at the time of writing), shipping to the UK or Australia isn't an option.
However, if you're in the US, you can get your hands on one of the most powerful configurations, which comes with an RTX 5090 and AMD's Ryzen 9 9955HX3D, and is available for pre-order for $3,409.99. It's important to note that these are OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) laptops that use parts from another laptop maker), and with stock currently unavailable for some (but ready for shipping when restocked).
Since the RTX 5090 laptop GPU will utilize 24GB of VRAM, most may prefer to wait for restocks of the desktop GPU, which features 32GB. However, with the desktop Nvidia RTX 5090 suffering from extremely limited availability and very high pricing at $1,999 / £1,939 / AU$4,039, buying a gaming laptop with the mobile RTX 5090 GPU might be your best bet.
Expect scalping to occur with the laptops too...
It seems like once again, scalpers have been buying up Nvidia’s new GPUs to sell at a much higher price - there are already plenty of listings available on eBay at inflated prices, with some including fake listings selling images of the GPUs to buyers instead.
So, it would be a shock if scalpers didn't also try this with RTX 5000-powered laptops - as while it's clear they won't be as powerful as their desktop GPU counterparts, they still have advantages over RTX 4000 series GPUs, notably Multi Frame Generation.
These configurations (using the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080) aren't particularly cheap either, so I'd anticipate scalpers targeting the likes of RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptops instead. It's unfortunate, but if you've got your sights set on one of these systems, you may have to act quickly yet again.
