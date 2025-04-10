Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti benchmark leak hints at performance boost over its predecessor – but it won’t matter if it doesn’t stay at retail price

Nvidia's unannounced RTX 5060 Ti has a benchmark leak revealing its performance leap over the RTX 4060 Ti

It is reportedly up to 14% faster using the Vulkan graphics rendering API

It's expected to be cheaper than its predecessor but may face inflation considering the current GPU market trend

We're still awaiting an official announcement of Nvidia’s RTX 5060 Ti GPU, which has had several rumors and leaks crop up recently. However, a new leak has given us fresh insight into expectations regarding its performance.

As highlighted by Wccftech, a new Geekbench 6 leak indicates that the RTX 5060 Ti is up to 14% faster than its predecessor, the RTX 4060 Ti. These benchmarks were done in both OpenCL and Vulkan: the latter is a popular graphics rendering API used across several games, and the upcoming Blackwell GPU scored an impressive 140,147 points using it.

As evident in the benchmark results, the RTX 4060 Ti scored 122,534 points in Vulkan, making its successor 13% faster - and while this may not be a significant margin, the new GPU is purported to be the cheaper option with both 16GB and 8GB models.

It's also worth noting that all RTX 5000 series GPUs have the advantage of Nvidia’s new Multi-Frame Generation over the previous gen, granting a better frame interpolation (additional AI-generated frames in between original rendered frames) experience. It certainly isn't perfect, especially with recent driver complications, but the feature will come in handy for gamers once all is back in shape again.

The rumored 16GB VRAM capacity may be a baffling one: the RTX 5070 (which is the higher tier GPU) offers 12GB of VRAM with a 192-bit memory bus, while the RTX 5060 Ti, is expected to have 16GB of VRAM with a 128-bit memory bus. It's total speculation, but the VRAM differences could be due to the memory bus differences, with the RTX 5070's 192-bit memory bus having much better memory bandwidth and therefore being able to manage with only 12GB of VRAM.

However, none of these rumors will change the fact that the GPU market is arguably in its worst state ever. So, even if the RTX 5060 Ti ends up cheaper than its predecessor, there's no guarantee it will stay at retail price.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

None of this will be relevant, if the RTX 5060 Ti can't stay at launch price

Regardless of its potential performance leap over its previous gen counterpart, the price of the RTX 5060 Ti will be the dealbreaker for many budget gamers: I'm not only referring to its launch price - and I'm hoping the rumored $429 / around £330 / around AU$687 is accurate - but the price of third-party partner cards sold across multiple retailers.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both Nvidia’s and AMD's new GPU lineups have been met with heavy scrutiny, as nearly none of these GPUs are available to purchase at retail price. This had been happening long before Trump's latest tariffs came into effect, due to low stock and high demand - so the chances of this trend continuing with the RTX 5060 Ti are very high.

It may turn out to be far worse if Nvidia doesn't have a reference card planned for the new GPU: the RTX 5070 Ti notably doesn't have a Founders Edition model, which are cards that are designed and sold directly from Team Green, and it means consumers must rely on third-party retailers selling third-party models. A repeat of this is a potentially dangerous move in a GPU climate where scalpers and inflation are at their worst.

We're supposedly a few weeks away from an official reveal and launch, so we may have our answers sooner rather than later… I just hope Nvidia doesn’t blow this one, because PC gamers are sorely in need of some sensibly-priced solutions.