Lenovo’s ThinkPad P14s Gen 6 supports up to 96GB DDR5 RAM, but only with Krackan Point CPU models

Rapid Charge delivers 80% power in 60 minutes using a 65W USB-C adapter

However its battery may struggle under heavy performance loads

Lenovo has announced its most powerful AMD laptop yet: the ThinkPad P14s Gen 6, which is set to launch with the 12-core AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX Pro 370, making it the company's first AMD-powered model to break past the eight-core ceiling.

Aimed at creative professionals and mobile users who need both AI processing and core-heavy performance, the ThinkPad P14s Gen 6 supports up to 96GB of DDR5-5600 RAM - but only in configurations using the Krackan Point CPUs, namely the Ryzen AI 5 Pro 340 and Ryzen AI 7 Pro 350.

That means the 12-core Strix Point model may be capped at 64GB of soldered memory. While it's a limitation, it still offers enough for demanding workloads like 3D rendering or Photoshop, making it a strong candidate for users searching for the best laptop for photo editing.

Poor choice of battery

While the processing capacity could place it among the best workstation contenders in terms of raw power, there’s a drawback: the model’s battery may struggle to match the chip’s power demands.

Weighing 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) and measuring 10.9–16.3 mm thick, the device uses either a 57Whr or 52.5Whr battery, depending on the CPU.

Although both batteries are larger than the weedy 39.3Whr battery on the previous ThinkPad P14s Gen 5, they may still struggle under the load of the new, more powerful processors. However, the laptop supports Rapid Charge with a 65W adapter, capable of reaching 80% battery in 60 minutes.

This lightweight mobile workstation, currently listed on Lenovo Malaysia’s website, features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED panel with 100% DCI-P3 coverage and an anti-glare coating.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It includes TÜV certifications for Eyesafe and Low Blue Light, a touchscreen, integrated PrivacyGuard, and will be available in different IPS variants offering up to 500-nit brightness.

Graphics are handled by an integrated AMD Radeon 890M, built on RDNA 3.5 architecture, delivering up to 32 TOPS and supported by AMD’s PRO Graphics Driver.

For connectivity, the device offers WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, optional 5G or CAT16 WWAN with eSIM, and optional NFC.

Physical ports include two USB-C (Thunderbolt 4) ports, two USB-A (5 Gbps) ports, HDMI 2.1, RJ45 Ethernet, a headphone/mic combo jack, and optional Nano SIM and smart card readers.

Price and availability remain unclear, as the listing simply states “available soon.” Given that the T14 Gen 6 AMD models are unlikely to ship before May or June 2025, the P14s variant likely won’t hit shelves before summer either.