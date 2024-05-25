Lenovo unveils surprisingly affordable AMD Ryzen 8000 mobile workstation — but why they saddled this capable workhorse with a puny 39WHr battery is beyond me
Lenovo's ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 weighs just 2.89lbs
Lenovo has revealed its 14-inch ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 mobile workstation, powered by an AMD Ryzen Pro 8040 HS-Series processor with Ryzen AI and Radeon integrated graphics.
Aimed at on-the-go professionals who need high performance in a lightweight machine, the ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 weighs in at just 2.89lbs and comes with up to 96GB DDR5 and up to a 2TB PCIe 4x4 Performance SSD.
There’s a choice of touch or non-touch displays in 2.8K OLED (2880x1800) or WUXGA FHD+ (1920x1200), with a 3M Optical Film solution to increases brightness to 400 nits while reportedly using up to 16% less power.
Poor choice of battery
The device comes equipped with an array of ports that include two USB-A, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 TDMS, a mic/headphone jack, RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet, and optional Smart Card Reader, and Nano SIM2 slot. There’s a 5MP camera with a privacy shutter, or a 5MP RGB +IR webcam if you prefer.
In terms of wireless connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, along with optional 5G WWAN, and NFC.
Oddly, Lenovo has chosen to saddle this powerful workhorse with a weedy 39.3Whr battery. The reasoning behind this decision remains a mystery, but at least it's a customer-replaceable model and there's the option of upgrading to a more substantial 52.5Whr battery should you want a machine that doesn't require plugging in all the time.
The workstation comes with Windows 11 Pro and is qualified for Ubuntu Linux, Red Hat Enterprise and Fedora. You can choose between a backlit or non backlit keyboard.
Availability for the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 mobile workstation begins in late May 2024. The anticipated starting price is $1,379, but you'll want to factor in the better battery when budgeting for it.
