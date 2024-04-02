Lenovo unveils its new range of ThinkPad L business laptops — promises easier user upgrades and repairs, but only for select models

Lenovo has launched its new ThinkPad L series of business laptops, featuring a variety of models in different sizes, including 13-inch, 13-inch 2-in-1, 14-inch and, for the first time, a 16-inch model for those needing a larger display.

The ThinkPad L13 Gen 5 and L13 2-in-1 Gen 5 models are powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and come with up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB PCIe 4x4 M.2 2280 storage. The ThinkPad L14 Gen 5 and L16 Gen 1 models are offered with either an Intel Core Ultra processor or an AMD Ryzen 7030 Series CPU, and come with up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB PCIe 4x4 M.2 2280 storage.

All models in the ThinkPad L series come with Windows 11 Pro and are equipped with Dolby Audio Speaker Systems, HD RGB or 5MP RGB+InfraRed cameras with privacy shutters, and support for up to Wi-Fi 7 (Intel only) or Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Enhanced repairability

Lenovo has also enhanced repairability in the L14 Gen 5 and L16 Gen 1 models, thanks to a partnership with iFixit.

Announced at MWC 2024, Lenovo says this collaboration has resulted in devices that are easy to repair and upgrade, with readily available customer replaceable units (CRU) such as DIMM, keyboard, SSD, and WWAN. This not only extends the lifespan of the laptops but also helps reduce electronic waste.

Lenovo has also unveiled the latest additions to its X13 laptop series - ThinkPad X13 Gen 5 and X13 2-in-1 Gen 5 models, which are powered by Intel Core Ultra processors. They come with up to 64GB LPDDR5x memory and up to 2TB storage.

“Lenovo’s newest business laptops, the ThinkPad L series and ThinkPad X13 series, underscore Lenovo's commitment to innovation and sustainability, offering features like easier repairability, increased use of recycled materials, and more efficient power management,” said Tom Butler, executive director, IDG Commercial Product Portfolio, Lenovo.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“With powerful processing capabilities designed for AI-optimized experiences, built-in security, and enhanced manageability, these laptops are ideal for business professionals seeking high-performance and more eco-friendly technology.”

The new Lenovo ThinkPad L models will be available starting Q2, with the L14 priced at $1,199 and the L16 at $1,119. The L13 and L13 2-in-1 will start at $1,169 and $1,319 respectively. The new ThinkPad X13 will be priced at $1,539 and the X13 2-in-1 at $1,809.