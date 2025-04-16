Notion launches AI-powered email app to give busy users a productivity boost

Notion Mail promises to redefine what we know about email apps

AI enables email sorting, labelling and filtering for a clearer view

Snippets for templates and easier email scheduling also feature

Popular productivity app Notion has come out with its own, AI-powered email service, and the company is making bold promises to change how we think about emails.

Despite emails being a staple in the workplace since the 1970s, Notion says the platforms have not keept up with other technological advancements, giving it a cluttered and inefficient feel.

“Notion Mail is designed to make email management simpler – a well-oiled machine that hums in the background of your day to day,” the company said in a blog post.

Notion launches new Mail app, backed by AI, of course

At the core of Notion Mail is artificial intelligence, which promises to automate tedious tasks like sorting, labelling and filtering.

Users can tell Notion AI what’s important (such as hiring emails for recruiters) and it will prioritize them accordingly.

On the front end, Notion Mail benefits from custom views for increased focus. Andrew Milich and Jason Ginsberg from the Notion Mail team noted that a users’s priorities might look different this month to next month, therefore it was imperative that the interface could change with time. Inbox categories like promotions, customer support and travel separate emails into distinct categories.

Acknowledging that emails can be repetitive and time-consuming, Notion has also added snippets to the app so that users can call on saved templates, with Notion AI stepping in to help users write intros, responses and more.

To tackle “scheduling ping-pong,” the app also integrates with Notion Calendar for senders to share their availabilities for quicker and more efficient scheduling.

“We built Notion Mail because we believe your relationship with email should empower your work, not impede it,” the Notion Mail workers concluded.

Notion Mail is available for free and forms part of the free tier that also includes Notion Calendar, the Notion workspace and third-party integrations with the like of Slack and GitHub. The app works with Gmail, but it’s unclear if further email services will be added at a later date.

macOS and Windows apps are already available to download, and there’s a web app for those who prefer to access Notion Mail via their chosen browser, however iOS and Android apps are still in the works for now.