What is Notion AI? Everything we know about the AI note taking assistant

Notion AI is an intelligent assistant integrated into Notion, the popular note-taking app and workspace platform.

The tool enhances productivity by offering features like AI-powered writing suggestions, text summarization, idea generation, and language translation.

Whether you're drafting reports, summarizing meeting notes, or overcoming writer’s block, Notion AI streamlines content creation within a familiar interface.

Its ability to refine writing, generate ideas, and automate repetitive tasks makes it a compelling tool for professionals, students, and teams looking for an efficient AI-powered workspace.

This article was correct as of March 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

What is Notion AI?

Notion AI is an AI assistant embedded within the Notion workspace, launched in 2022 as part of Notion’s efforts to integrate AI into its productivity tools.

It functions as a writing assistant, helping users draft text, summarize documents, and refine ideas without leaving the Notion platform.

Unlike standalone AI writing tools, Notion AI is built directly into the note-taking and collaboration software, letting users seamlessly interact with AI while organising their workspace.

Notion AI offers a range of capabilities, including automatic content generation, grammar and style improvements, and translation across multiple languages.

The service is particularly useful for professionals managing knowledge bases, students writing research notes, and teams collaborating on projects, offering an integrated approach to AI-assisted productivity.

(Image credit: Notion)

What can you use Notion AI for?

Notion AI is ideal for content generation, brainstorming, and workflow automation, as it can generate blog posts, reports, and summaries, making it useful for writers, researchers, and students.

Additionally, the tool improves productivity by offering instant text refinements, grammar corrections, and language translations.

For businesses, Notion AI can summarize meeting notes, extract key points from lengthy documents, and assist in drafting internal communications.

Marketers can use it to create engaging copy, while developers might find it helpful for documenting workflows. Its seamless integration into Notion means users don’t have to switch between tools, streamlining their work processes.

What can’t you use Notion AI for?

Notion AI is not a standalone AI chatbot like ChatGPT, nor is it designed for complex programming assistance. While it helps with text-based tasks, it lacks advanced AI features such as deep analytical reasoning or image generation.

It also doesn’t support real-time fact-checking or provide highly technical content generation, such as coding explanations or scientific computations.

While it can summarize and refine content, users should verify AI-generated information for accuracy, especially in professional or academic settings.

How much does Notion AI cost?

Notion AI is available as an add-on to Notion’s core plans. At the time of writing, it costs $8 per month (around £8 per month in the UK) when billed annually, or $10 per month (£10 per month) when billed monthly.

It is not included in the free plan but can be added to Notion’s Plus, Business, and Enterprise plans.

Enterprise users may get additional AI-powered features tailored for large teams and corporate needs.

Where can you use Notion AI?

Notion AI is available across Notion’s web app, desktop apps (Mac and Windows), and mobile apps (iOS and Android).

It integrates seamlessly with existing Notion workspaces, so users can access AI-powered tools directly within their notes, databases, and collaborative documents, whether on a laptop, tablet, or phone.

(Image credit: Notion)

Is Notion AI any good?

TechRadar Pro has not yet reviewed Notion AI, but feedback from users and reviews suggests it’s a useful tool for content creation and productivity.

Many praise its smooth integration with Notion, its ability to generate structured text, and its intuitive writing assistance.

However, some critics note that it lacks advanced contextual awareness, leading to generic AI-generated responses. Others argue that while helpful, it’s not as powerful as dedicated AI writing tools like ChatGPT.

Still, for those already using Notion, it provides a convenient AI-driven boost to everyday productivity tasks.

Use Notion AI if

- If you are already a Notion user and want an integrated AI assistant to help with writing, summarising, and idea generation. It is useful for professionals, students, and teams who frequently work within Notion and need quick text refinements, grammar fixes, or content structuring.

- If your work involves team collaboration, project planning, or managing a knowledge base, Notion AI can speed up your workflow by summarizing documents, extracting key information, and automating simple tasks without switching between apps.

Don’t use Notion AI if

- If you need a standalone AI chatbot or a more advanced writing assistant with deep contextual understanding. It is not designed for answering complex research questions, conducting in-depth analysis, or generating images and multimedia content.

- If you are on a budget and do not want to pay an extra fee on top of your Notion subscription, you may find free AI tools like ChatGPT and Grammarly to be better alternatives for basic writing assistance.

Also consider

Other AI-powered writing and productivity tools are worth considering.

Grammarly is a dedicated AI writing assistant that provides advanced grammar checking, tone suggestions, and clarity improvements.

ChatGPT offers a more powerful AI chatbot experience, capable of answering questions, generating detailed responses, and assisting with creative writing.

Microsoft Copilot, integrated into Microsoft 365, is a strong alternative for those already using Word, Excel, and Outlook, providing AI-powered writing and productivity features tailored for business use.