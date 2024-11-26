This Ninja air fryer is Amazon's number-one best seller, and it's going cheap for Black Friday

With this year's Black Friday deals in full swing there's never been a better time to buy an air fryer, and right now you can get the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer for just £154.99 (was 239.99) at Amazon. This particular model is Amazon's number one best seller, and after testing it ourselves, we can see why. (Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best Black Friday Ninja air fryer deals where you are.
In our review we gave the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone four stars out of five, praising its large capacity and ability to turn out evenly-cooked, golden chips every time.
"The homemade fries and frozen steak-cut fries were both cooked to perfection, with crisp, crunchy exteriors and soft and fluffy potato inside," we said. "Meanwhile, chicken wings had crisp, golden skin while the meat remained succulent and tender."
Today's best Ninja Foodi Max deal
This spacious two-drawer air fryer is the number-one best seller at Amazon, and it's cheaper than ever right now in the Black Friday sale. In our tests, we found it cooked evenly every time, delivering consistent crispy, golden chips and tender, juicy chicken. See our full Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone review.
Why buy the Ninja Foodi Max?
We were particularly impressed by this air fryer's sync mode, which lets you cook two different foods at once (one in each drawer) and have them finish at the same time, ready to serve. It's a really thoughtful feature that takes some of the hassle out of cooking for the family.
Like all the best air fryers, the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone is also easy to clean thanks to its dishwasher-safe non-stick drawers. Our biggest reservation about it was the price, but thanks to this Black Friday deal, that's no longer an issue.
If you're looking for something different – perhaps a compact single-drawer air fryer, or a microwave and air fryer hybrid – take a look at our carefully curated roundup of this year's best Black Friday air fryer deals, where I'm hand-picking the best savings from around the web.
Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, and is here to help you choose the right devices for your home and do more with them. When not working she's a keen home baker, and makes a pretty mean macaron.