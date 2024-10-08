Can't decide on an air fryer deal this Prime Day? I'm an appliance expert, and these are my top recommendations

Air fryers have seen an astronomical rise in popularity in recent years, rapidly becoming a mainstay in kitchens around the world. But what deserves even more attention are these Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals.

Some of the best deals I've spotted so far include my all-time favorite air fryer, the Ninja Double Stack. While it's the newest in Ninja's extensive range of speedy cookers, it has received a generous discount in the US (was $249.99 now $209.99 at Amazon) and the UK (was £269.99 now £209.99 at Amazon), and especially if you've got a smaller kitchen like I do, it's likely the best air fryer on the market.

I've been testing kitchen appliances professionally for almost three years now, but I grew up with a chef for a mother, so it's fair to say I know my way around a kitchen. That being said, as a young professional I'm always looking for ways to speed up dinner time while keeping things healthy - and that's just what some of the best air fryers facilitate.

Whether you're replacing an older model or taking an intrepid first step into the world of air frying, here are the best deals for Prime Day.

Today's best air fryer deals (US)

Ninja Double Stack XL air fryer: was $249.99 now $209.99 at Amazon

This is the air fryer I personally use at home, and it's been a real treat. While it's not received the biggest discount I've seen this Prime Day, the Double Stack still stands out as a fantastic deal, as it's one of a kind thanks to its vertically stacked baskets. Results are fantastic, though they're slightly less even than other Ninja air fryers I've tried – but for the added convenience of its slimline design and at this lower price, that's a fine concession in my books.

Ninja DZ201 10qt Air Fryer: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

The Ninja DZ201 is down to a deliciously low price right now. Boasting a 10qt capacity, dual cooking zones and six preset functions, it's a fantastic choice for larger households or frequent hosts. This Prime-exclusive deal is the cheapest I've seen it and beats the previous record-low by $10.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $169.99 now $109.94 at Amazon

Amazon has this best-selling Ninja model on sale for $109.94 in its 5qt variant. That's the lowest price I've seen in months – though not the all-time lowest, which was $99 earlier this year. The 4qt air fryer is also on sale for $79.99, but we've seen that one cheaper too. Both are fantastic for smaller households or first-time air fryer owners.

Cosori Mini Air Fryer: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This deal slashed the price of this mini air fryer down to its lowest price. It's petite and lightweight at less than 5lbs, making it ideal for squeezing into compact spaces or stashing in a cupboard if you have limited room on your countertop. Still, it's versatile with its four different settings: Air Fry, Roast, Bake, and Reheat.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 Air Fryer: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

One of Ninja's more simple single-basket air fryers is a great option for smaller households who still need decent capacity, and the results will taste even better with this 25% discount. It's able to air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate foods in its non-stick basket.

Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1: was $119.99 now $85.49 at Amazon

With almost 30% off, this is a fantastic deal for an air fryer that covers all bases with its nine cooking settings – air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, frozen, proof, reheat, and keep warm. It also comes with a handy recipe book for added inspiration when deciding what’s on the menu for dinner.

Today's best UK air fryer deals

Ninja Double Stack XL air fryer: was £269.99 now £209.99 at Amazon

In the UK, there's an even better deal on my personal favourite air fryer, knocking £60 off Ninja's newest air fryer. It's a genuine innovation in the air fryer market, vertically stacking its two baskets and offering six cooking modes to choose from. Plus, it comes with two extra trays so you can cook across four levels instead of the standard two. Results are fantastic, though they're slightly less even than other Ninja air fryers I've tried – but for the added convenience of its slimline design and at this lower price, that's a fine concession in my books.

Ninja Foodi AF300UK Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer: was £219.99 now £149 at Amazon

This extremely popular air fryer scored a full five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review, and it's now is £60 off at Amazon. We've seen the price drop £10 lower before, but this is still an excellent price for a large dual-basket air fryer that can speedily prepare multiple foods at once.

Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

For the second time this year, this air fryer has dropped to its lowest ever price. Under £100 is an excellent deal for the features you're getting here: it has a 5.2L drawer for your main dish and a 3.1L one for your sides, with each one capable of cooking at its own temperature and time.

Don't miss Breville Halo Flexi Air Fryer: was £229.99 now £149.99 at Amazon

There's a massive £80 saving to be had on the Breville Halo Flexi Air Fryer, taking it to its lowest-ever price. With a whopping 10 different cooking settings and dishwasher-safe accessories, it's easy to cook chicken, vegetables, chips and more, in this capable air fryer. Plus, I love the kitsch oven-style design.

Don't miss Tower T17099 Vortx Eco Dual Basket Air Fryer: was £159.99 now £85 at Amazon

Save a fantastic £75 on this dual-basket air fryer that lets you crisp up two batches of food at a time, and comes with eight one-touch settings. With just the press of a button, you can cook things like chicken or fries. This is the only model I've ever seen with two different sized baskets, but it's ideal for cooking a main on one side and dessert in the second.

Don't miss Cosori Pro Air Fryer: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

The stylish Cosori Air Fryer Pro is already an affordable model, but with this deal, it's an even more attractive option. While testing this gadget out for our Cosori Air Fryer Pro review, we found it was able to cook fries and chicken wings to perfection – however it did require some experimentation, and it didn't handle frozen food so well. Still, for under £60, it's a worthwhile investment.

Cosori CP158-AF Air Fryer: was £109.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

I'll never sniff at a 55% discount, but this record-low price on a capable Cosori cooker is excellent. Its 5.5L capacity makes it ideal for whipping up some grub for the whole family, and its 11 cooking presets ensure it's simple and easy to use. Plus, its basket and tray are both non-stick and dishwasher-safe, so clean-up is as straightforward as cooking your favourite meals.

Air fryers are famously great at cooking a host of typically unhealthy foods like fries and chicken wings quickly and with minimal oil, making them a fantastic option for health-conscious households that still like a treat from time to time.

Ninja makes some of the absolute best air fryers on the market, hence its heavy presence in this list, but newer contenders like Cosori as well as established brands like Tower and Breville offer fantastic options that consistently score highly on test.

As well as the brand, it's worth considering what you really need from your air fryer before buying. If you're cooking for larger households or regularly host dinner parties, you'll absolutely want to invest in a large-capacity model, which generally will mean opting for a dual-drawer air fryer.

Whichever you choose, make sure to check out our air fryer tips, where we give best practice on how to clean air fryers and advice for how to cook perfect fries.

