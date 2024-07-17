This five-star Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer drops to a record-low price for Prime Day

Air fryers are always popular when Amazon Prime Day rolls around – and you can bag a superb deal on a top-rated and brand-new appliance from one of the most popular manufacturers right now. One such example is the Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer at Amazon for £209.99 (was £269.99) which is the lowest price we've ever seen.

The deal is for Prime Members only but if you often find yourself craving fried foods but don't want the calories that come with them then it might be time to invest in a Prime membership. The Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer cooks with less fat and in much quicker times than conventional ovens and scored top marks when we tested it earlier this year.

Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer: was £269.99 now £209.99 at Amazon

Amazon Prime members can benefit from a 22% discount on one of Ninja's largest air fryers. This limited-time deal sees the air fryer drop to its lowest price ever. The air fryer is classic Ninja: well built and looks great on any countertop. It offers five cooking levels across two drawers and two racks, while the 9.5L capacity is ideal for medium to big families.

A five-star verdict is not easy to come by, but our Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer review awarded the incredible kitchen gadget exactly that. The reviewer even described it as the air fryer of their dreams. Its drawers are stacked on top of each other, which maximises counter space and makes the compact footprint perfect for small kitchens. Ninja air fryers regularly top our rankings for the best air fryers, and for good reason; they offer supreme performance.

The main difference between an air fryer and a traditional oven is convenience. Sure, you can use a traditional oven to do many of the same things that an air fryer can, but it won't be as fast and it's arguably less effective at crisping certain foods. An air fryer can achieve the same crisp and temperature in a fraction of the time.

In addition to the Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer, we highlight many worthy alternatives in our best air fryer list. Apartment dwellers should also consider the best small air fryer if they don't have as much counter space to spare. If that isn't enough, see our list of best smart kitchen gadgets to make your home even smarter.

Ninja Foodi Mmax Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £249 now £159.99 at Amazon

At £100 off, this Prime Day deal on the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone air fryer is no joke. It's the best price on this super-popular model by a whopping £50 so don't miss it if you're serious about your air fryers. Our Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer review praised this model's ability to cook two foods at once, how easy it was to clean, and the superb results. Note, however, that this is a bulky appliance and best suited to kitchens with plenty of countertop space.

Cosori Dual Air Fryer (8.5L): was £199.99 now £119.99 at Amazon

Cosori is a brand that is featured several times in our guide to the best air fryer, so we're naturally going to highlight this significant price cut on one of its larger dual basket models. As well as the large capacity, this Cosori Dual Air Fryer has eight preset functions, the handy ability to sync cooking times, non-stick drawers and dishwasher-safe components for easy cleaning. Apply the voucher to get this impressive offer at a record-equalling low price.

Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

This is a sleek and stylish air fryer according to our Cosori Pro LE L501 review and a great time to buy it as it drops to a terrific low price. The 4.7L capacity is enough for a family of four to cook meals in using nine preset functions with up to 85% less fat, 50% faster and 55% less electricity than a conventional oven. Cleaning is easy, too, with dishwasher-safe components.

Instant 3.8L Air Fryer: was £49.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

We'd usually be cautious recommending an air fryer that's this cheap but this one comes from respected manufacturer Instant. The small capacity means it's best for a single user or a couple to cook a range of different foods quickly and efficiently. It's basic but also comes with handy features such as easy-to-use controls, an auto-off function for peace of mind and dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.

