The Ninja Foodi Max is my favourite air fryer and it's now 25% off at Amazon

Whether you’re new to air frying or looking to upgrade to a new and bigger model, some great air fryer deals are available right now. One highlight is perfect for families or meal prepping: this Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer at Amazon for £179.99 (was £239.99). When I bought it, it changed my cooking habits for the better.

Even though there's a large 25% off the regular price, this isn’t the cheapest the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer has been. During Black Friday, it dropped to £154.99. However, that’s one of the biggest sales events of the year and we can’t see the price getting close to that for several months.

Prime Day or similar is likely to be when we see such a substantial price cut so for now, £60 off is a huge discount on an air fryer that you’ll love.

The Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer has two baskets with six different features you can use to cook food completely independently or sync up. With an extra large capacity, there’s enough room to cook a 2kg chicken in each drawer or up to 1.4kg of fries.

Today’s best air fryer deal

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone: was £239.99 now £179.99 at Amazon The Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone has two drawers with a 9.5L capacity and six functions that include max crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate so you can cook in a variety of different ways. Each basket can be used independently, with the option to set different timings and temperatures, or have them match or sync up. It’s the kitchen appliance that you’ll wonder how you lived without and is a great deal with this 25% discount.

Any time you look at the best air fryers, you’ll see Ninja feature prominently. It’s one of my favourite kitchen brands with its Foodi range a particular highlight. We've tried the smaller version in our Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer review, and we enjoyed how it makes preparing food easy and takes the guesswork out of cooking.

The only downside is that it’s quite bulky but it's worth it if you make the room on your countertop. It’s large enough to cook up to eight portions at once while being capable of cooking up to 75% faster than fan ovens. This particular model is an Amazon exclusive so it has great-looking copper accents and it comes with a pair of silicone tongs which you’ll need as it can get hot to pull food out of.

