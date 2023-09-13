Ninja promo codes for September 2023
With these 0 Ninja promo codes you can save money on the manufacturer's top appliances and kitchenware.
FAQs
How long does Ninja Kitchen take to ship?
Ninja Kitchen doesn’t have shipping estimates on its website. Shipping times vary depending on your location, but it doesn’t say how long it should take to get to any given place. Many customers located in the contiguous United States report receiving their items within a week. Others complain that it’s taken at least a month or even a few months. If you need your item urgently within a strict time window, you might have better luck ordering from a third-party retailer like Amazon or Best Buy, which have estimated shipping times and physical stores to visit.
Where is my Ninja Kitchen order?
Ninja Kitchen will typically send a shipping notification within a few days after you place your order with tracking details if applicable. It also has an order status page that you can use to track your order. If you have concerns about shipment, you can contact customer service.
Do Ninja Kitchen products have a lifetime warranty?
For the most part, no. Most Ninja products have limited warranties that only last a year or so. Search your specific product listing to make sure the warranty length works for you before you buy. Ninja Kitchen does have a Limited VIP Lifetime Warranty that applies to specific products directly from SharkNinja websites, including NinjaKitchen.com. However, this warranty is apparently only applicable to select items from TV offers and other special circumstances.
How do I claim my Ninja Kitchen warranty?
First, register your product online at registeryourninja.com and make sure you have an order confirmation or receipt on hand as proof of purchase. You will need these and the defective product nearby so that customer service can help you as best as possible. Call the Ninja customer support team at 1-866-826-6941 when you’re ready to initiate your warranty claim.
How do I contact Ninja Kitchen customer service?
Ninja Kitchen has a customer support portal full of FAQs and tutorials for product care and maintenance help. However, if reading or watching videos hasn’t helped, you can contact a customer service specialist at 1-866-826-6941 for further instructions. Be sure to have your product registered before you make the call, though.
Hints and tips
Shop from the Ninja sales and offers tab: Ninja Kitchen features a deals page with all of its current promotions. If you ever want to browse the website specifically for items on sale, click the “Sales & Offers” link at the top of the home page next to the Ninja logo and “Products” drop-down menu.
Take advantage of the student discount: Ninja Kitchen has a 15% student discount that also works with educators from eligible schools. You need to verify your enrollment (or work) status with UNiDAYS to take advantage of the discount, so have your school, course length, and year of study on hand.
Refer a friend for a discount: For every friend you refer, you'll both get $20 off your next purchase of $100 or more. Ninja Kitchen offers a referral bonus where you get $20 off your next purchase if you refer a friend who completes an order using your referral link. All you need to do is enter your email into the “Give $20, Get $20” referral offer pop-up to receive said referral link. Note that you and your friends’ purchases need to be over $100 to qualify for the $20 discount.
Sign up for promotional emails: Ninja Kitchen currently offers 10% off your purchase if you sign up for sales and product announcements from Shark and Ninja brands. You can subscribe to these emails using the “Sign up” link with an envelope icon next to it in the upper right corner of the home page. Once you sign up, you’ll receive a one-time code that you can use at SharkClean.com or NinjaKitchen.com with your email address.
How to use Ninja Kitchen promo codes
1) Copy your Ninja Kitchen promo code to your clipboard.
2) Click the cart icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Once you’ve confirmed your items, click the “Checkout” button at the bottom of the cart to start the checkout process.
3) A “Promo Code" field should appear underneath your order summary. Paste your code into the field and click Apply. Your order total should recalculate with the discount applied.
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
About Ninja Kitchen
Ninja Kitchen specializes in kitchen appliances such as blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, air fryers, grills, and toasters. It’s one of the primary brands under the SharkNinja umbrella, right next to the Shark home cleaning supplies brand. Ninja Kitchen was founded in Canada before eventually moving to its current headquarters in Needham, Massachusetts, and gained notoriety with the Ninja Mega Kitchen System, a massive 72-ounce blender with a food processor attachment that has the power and capacity to prepare food for an entire family. It blends smoothies, juices fruit, mixes dough, and chops veggies (and your prep time) down to bite-size pieces in minutes. You can buy a wide range of kitchen appliances from the brand, plus if you’re ever at a loss about what to cook, you can browse the Ninja website for recommended recipes that you can make with your product. Here at TechRadar, we've got hands-on with plenty of Ninja devices, which you can read about in the likes of our Ninja Double Oven air fryer review or our review of the Ninja DualBrew Pro. If you're looking to get a better price on your next order, find a suitable Ninja promo code to save you a few extra dollars.
