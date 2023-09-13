FAQs

How long does Ninja Kitchen take to ship? Ninja Kitchen doesn’t have shipping estimates on its website. Shipping times vary depending on your location, but it doesn’t say how long it should take to get to any given place. Many customers located in the contiguous United States report receiving their items within a week. Others complain that it’s taken at least a month or even a few months. If you need your item urgently within a strict time window, you might have better luck ordering from a third-party retailer like Amazon or Best Buy, which have estimated shipping times and physical stores to visit.

Where is my Ninja Kitchen order? Ninja Kitchen will typically send a shipping notification within a few days after you place your order with tracking details if applicable. It also has an order status page that you can use to track your order. If you have concerns about shipment, you can contact customer service.

Do Ninja Kitchen products have a lifetime warranty? For the most part, no. Most Ninja products have limited warranties that only last a year or so. Search your specific product listing to make sure the warranty length works for you before you buy. Ninja Kitchen does have a Limited VIP Lifetime Warranty that applies to specific products directly from SharkNinja websites, including NinjaKitchen.com. However, this warranty is apparently only applicable to select items from TV offers and other special circumstances.

How do I claim my Ninja Kitchen warranty? First, register your product online at registeryourninja.com and make sure you have an order confirmation or receipt on hand as proof of purchase. You will need these and the defective product nearby so that customer service can help you as best as possible. Call the Ninja customer support team at 1-866-826-6941 when you’re ready to initiate your warranty claim.

How do I contact Ninja Kitchen customer service? Ninja Kitchen has a customer support portal full of FAQs and tutorials for product care and maintenance help. However, if reading or watching videos hasn’t helped, you can contact a customer service specialist at 1-866-826-6941 for further instructions. Be sure to have your product registered before you make the call, though.

Hints and tips

Shop from the Ninja sales and offers tab: Ninja Kitchen features a deals page with all of its current promotions. If you ever want to browse the website specifically for items on sale, click the “Sales & Offers” link at the top of the home page next to the Ninja logo and “Products” drop-down menu.

Take advantage of the student discount: Ninja Kitchen has a 15% student discount that also works with educators from eligible schools. You need to verify your enrollment (or work) status with UNiDAYS to take advantage of the discount, so have your school, course length, and year of study on hand.

Refer a friend for a discount: For every friend you refer, you'll both get $20 off your next purchase of $100 or more. Ninja Kitchen offers a referral bonus where you get $20 off your next purchase if you refer a friend who completes an order using your referral link. All you need to do is enter your email into the “Give $20, Get $20” referral offer pop-up to receive said referral link. Note that you and your friends’ purchases need to be over $100 to qualify for the $20 discount.

Sign up for promotional emails: Ninja Kitchen currently offers 10% off your purchase if you sign up for sales and product announcements from Shark and Ninja brands. You can subscribe to these emails using the “Sign up” link with an envelope icon next to it in the upper right corner of the home page. Once you sign up, you’ll receive a one-time code that you can use at SharkClean.com or NinjaKitchen.com with your email address.