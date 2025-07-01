Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching, with deals starting July 8 and ending July 11. Here at TechRadar, we'll be rounding up all the best offers on laptops, TVs, cameras, and more. However, personally, there's only one product I'm really hoping will receive a price cut: the Ecovacs WinBot W2 Pro Omni robot window cleaner.

I've been lucky enough to test some seriously cool gadgets during my 15 years as a tech journalist, but the Winbot stands out as the one that's impressed me the most, and one I'd recommend to anyone who wants to take some of the sweat out of one of life's most tedious chores.

I had my doubts at first. Would it attach firmly enough? Could it really remove dirt, or would it just move it around? Would using it be a chore in itself? Thankfully, the Winbot proved me wrong on all counts.

The Winbot attaches to your window using suction from a powerful fan and roams around the surface using a pair of treads. It can be used on windows with frames or frameless glass panels. Once it's in place, it works by spraying the glass with cleaner (stored in a small reservoir on the machine), then scooting over your window to wipe it with a damp microfiber cloth.

The windows in my apartment were embarrassingly dirty (a result of nearby construction work and my own laziness), and presented the little bot with a genuine challenge. Incredibly, though, its 'thorough' cleaning program effectively removed every trace of grime without leaving streaks.

I think the image below speaks for itself. All I had to do was hold the bot against the glass and press a button, leave the machine to do its work, then hold the same button to detach it once it was done.

The view isn't spectacular, but you can't argue with the results (Image credit: Future)

It's very effective, and never showed any signs of losing suction – even when I tried it on my mirrors and shower doors. If it was flat and made of glass, I tried it, and it never failed.

This particular model comes with a cooler-sized case containing a high-capacity rechargeable battery, which means you can carry the bot around your home, inside and out, without needing to keep it plugged in. In the unlikely event that it does lose its grip, the cable attaching the bot to the case is reinforced and serves as a tether to prevent it falling from a height. You can also attach the base station to something sturdy using a carabiner clip for added peace of mind.

(Image credit: Future)

Maintenance is minimal, too; The only tasks that need to be done regularly are washing the removable cloth (which is why you get two) and cleaning the spherical sensor at each corner of the bot, which lets it detect if it's reached the edge of a frameless pane of glass.

You can use the Winbot by itself straight out of the box, or install the Ecovacs app, which lets you access a menu of different cleaning options, including spot cleaning, light cleaning, and thorough cleaning. There's even a manual mode so you can 'drive' the bot around the glass yourself.

The only real negative is the price. It's an excellent device, and can genuinely replace a regular window-cleaning service, but at $699.99 / AU$999 (about £500) it's a significant investment. With the right Prime Day discount, however, I think it'll be one of the smartest purchases you can make.