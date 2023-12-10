The best tech gifts for golfers, from Garmin golf watches to laser rangefinders
Golf watch gifts are always a hole-in-one
Golf courses might be frosty at this time of year but that simply means it can be easier to get a tee time, so why not make that game even better by giving one of the best golf watches this season?
These wonder watches can quite literally improve a golfer's game. They work much like the conventional best smartwatches and best fitness trackers, using GPS and movement sensors to track heart rate, fitness data and movement, only these have extra features tailored specifically to golf. From course maps that help you decide on a shot or club, to swing tracking that measures your yardage and gives you the next lay-up – they offer a lot. Many are also heavily discounted in the Christmas sales.
While all that might sound amazing, these watches have traditionally been either prohibitively expensive or – to be blunt – ugly. However, the last few generations have come on leaps and bounds and the latest options, with some of the best being from Garmin, now are more affordable than ever and more stylish too.
We've also included additional accessories, from laser rangefinders to club sensors, to ensure you've got the right gift for every golfer.
Want more options? You may benefit from a look at the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK, for even more great holiday and Christmas gift ideas.
The best golf watch gifts
Garmin Approach S12
Cut costs and shot count
Get some of the best golf watch features at a reasonable price. The S12 looks great, features more than 42,000 golf courses built-in, tracks score automatically, measures shot distances, and offers yardage for shots coming up. Plus you have lots of Garmin lifestyle features like smartphone notifications and other sports tracking too.
Another affordable option? Try the GolfBuddy Aim V11
Shot Scope V3
Mid-range price, premium performance
Up the price and you get some more specs here including true automatic shot detection, a huge range of stats, and a battery life that will go a full two rounds with ease. This also comes with club tags, allowing you to track your shots more accurately – something other brands make you pay extra for.
Need a circular look? Go for the Shot Scope G5
Garmin Approach S62
The best of the best
This is the best golf watch out there right now as it packs in all the features a pro or beginner golfer could want. That means pre-loaded color maps, a virtual caddie, auto shot detection and tracking, plus this will do lots of other sports tracking and smartphone notifications too.
Need cheaper? Try the Garmin Approach S60
The best golf watch accessory gifts
Bushnell Tour V5 Shift
Premium rangefinder power
To get a truly accurate reading of range, this is one of the best rangefinders you can get right now. Give the gift of knowledge. This optical rangefinder that will show your golf-gift-receiver that excuses can't be used on misjudging shot distances or club types anymore.
Too pricey? Try the Mileseey Pro Precision 660
Garmin Approach R10
Train anywhere
This wonderful gadget from Garmin works to track your golf swing shots, wherever you are. So this could be for at use on the range or while practicing shots in the house or garden. A great gift for anyone that's serious about improving their game but can't always find time to get onto the course.
Too pricey? Try the Blast Golf Analyser
Golf Pad Tags
Track any clubs with any phone
These golf tags screw into the butt of any golf clubs to track swings throughout a game with a paired iPhone or Android smartphone. It makes for a fast and simple way to enhance tracking, accurately, and with auto-shot detection minus a massively steep price tag.
Brand specific alternative? Try Arccos Caddie Gen 3 smart sensors
