Gemini is Google’s competitor in the race for AI supremacy. A rival to the likes of ChatGPT, it’s a chatbot underpinned by a powerful AI model.

Available online and through smartphone apps, Gemini can assist with everything from web searches to image generation. It also integrates into a number of Google cloud services for contextual assistance.

Gemini is free to use and improving all the time. With more to come in 2025, here’s what Gemini can do – and whether it’s worth paying for Gemini Advanced.

This article was correct as of February 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

(Image credit: Google)

What is Google Gemini?

Gemini is the collective name for several components which together make up Google’s AI offering. All of these are underpinned by a large language model, which was released as Gemini in December 2023. The company’s chatbot was previously called Bard, but this was brought under the Gemini umbrella in February 2024. There’s also Gemini for Workspace, which leverages the AI model to enhance cloud-based productivity.

At its core, Gemini is a multimodal model which can process text, code, audio and image-based queries. There are several versions of this model. Which one you use depends on how you access Gemini: the web-based chatbot uses Gemini Flash, for example, while paid subscribers get access to the more powerful Gemini Ultra. There’s also Gemini Nano for on-device AI processing.

What can you use Google Gemini for?

For most users, Gemini is best seen as an alternative to ChatGPT. As an AI chatbot, it can provide reasoned, context-aware responses to natural language prompts. It’s able to answer questions, write code and summarize articles. It can also be used to generate images from simple descriptions using Google’s Imagen 3 text-to-image model.

Like ChatGPT, you can interact with Gemini in a conversational way, asking follow-up questions within the same thread. Because Gemini is connected to the web, you can also use it for enhanced search summaries, pulling in real-time information from online sources.

Gemini is also available on mobile: download the app for iOS or Android to interact with it on your smartphone. It will integrate with other Google apps, pulling in data from the likes of Gmail and Google Maps. The app is also where users can go Live with Gemini, allowing you to interact with the chatbot in real-time using your voice. For Android users, Gemini can also replace Google Assistant.

Recently, Google added the ability for all users to share documents with Gemini for analysis and feedback. Certain Workspace users can also access Deep Research, an in-depth reporting tool.

What can’t you use Google Gemini for?

Like most of the best AI chatbots, there are restrictions on the kind of content that Gemini can generate. It will try to steer clear of copyright infringement or offensive material, for example. There are also limits to the depth of some of its abilities. While it can generate code, for example, it isn’t a complete software development tool.

Gemini also suffers from the same fallibilities which befall other chatbots, namely that its answers are not always accurate. It’s been known to hallucinate, returning incorrect or invented information. As a result, it can’t be used as a definitive research tool.

How much does Google Gemini cost?

The standard version of Gemini is free to use online and through mobile apps. It currently runs on Google’s Gemini 2.0 model, with three versions available to select, depending on whether you need everyday help, multi-step reasoning or integration with YouTube, Maps and Search.

There is also a paid tier available, called Gemini Advanced. This is bundled in with the Google One AI Premium Plan, for $19.99 / £18.99 / AU$32.99 per month. It unlocks access to Google’s latest AI models, as well as new features and higher processing limits (allowing you to submit PDF documents of up to 1,500 pages). You also get native Gemini integration across a number of Google cloud-based services, including Gmail, Docs, Slides and Meet.

Where can you use Google Gemini?

Gemini can be accessed online using almost any browser, by pointing it to gemini.google.com. Head there to interact with Gemini as a web-based chatbot.

Gemini is also available as a smartphone app for iOS and Android. These apps have the same functionality as the web interface, plus the option to go Live with Gemini.

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Rokas Tenys)

Is Google Gemini any good?

In our hands-on review of Gemini on an Android smartphone, we found it a genuinely useful alternative to Google Assistant. We noted some bugs, but many of those have been ironed out since, with plenty of new features added. We appreciated its integration with apps like Maps and Gmail, as well as how dialogue with the chatbot encouraged creativity, even if the faux humanity was grating.

In a more recent review of Gemini 2.0 Flash, we found the model faster, smarter and more accurate than before, making the chatbot a more compelling tool. We found its answers clear, succinct and creative.

There’s still room for improvement. Gemini isn’t immune from inaccuracies and reviews elsewhere have reported that the model can misunderstand the detail of what it’s being asked. Even so, Google’s AI tool has a lot going for it – particularly with the impressive real-time performance of Gemini Live.

Use Google Gemini if...

You want a free chatbot on your phone

Google Gemini is a capable AI chatbot that’s available for free on iOS and Android, where it integrates with other Google apps, like Gmail. Using it on your smartphone unlocks more features than the web-based version.

You want to real-time spoken conversations

Gemini Live on mobile allows you to hold a spoken conversation with Google’s AI model, for a more natural, free-flowing interaction that leaves your hands free for something else.

Don't use Google Gemini if...

You need completely accurate information

Gemini does a good job of sourcing real-time data from the web, but it’s still liable to return inaccurate information or hallucinate facts. Accuracy is improving, but results still need to be cross-checked.

You need a fully formed AI tool

As capable as it is, Gemini is still very much a work in progress. New features and integrations are in the pipeline, but you need to accept certain limitations when using Google’s chatbot right now.

Also consider

ChatGPT is the most well-known AI chatbot – and for good reason. It has a full set of features to rival Google Gemini, including a voice mode and web search capabilities. Several reviews also find ChatGPT more accurate when it comes to sourcing information, although this depends on the context.

is the most well-known AI chatbot – and for good reason. It has a full set of features to rival Google Gemini, including a voice mode and web search capabilities. Several reviews also find ChatGPT more accurate when it comes to sourcing information, although this depends on the context. Apple Intelligence is a suite of AI tools available to users of compatible iPhone, iPad and Mac devices. Deeply integrated into Apple’s operating systems, the toolkit provides contextual assistance across apps like Mail and Photos. Rollout is ongoing and most processing takes place on device.