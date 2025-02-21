Google now lets anyone use Gemini to analyze their work docs, adds Deep Research to Workspace

All Gemini app users can now upload documents for analysis

Documents only for now, but this may soon change

Google adds Deep Research to Workspace, but only on certain tiers

Taking your workload to the next level could soon get even more intelligent thanks to a new update from Google and its Gemini AI platform.

The company has announced all Gemini users will now be able to upload documents to the platform and receive AI-powered improvements and customization options.

But that's not all - it also revealed its Gemini Deep Research platform is arriving on certain Google Workspace tiers, giving users deeper and smarter insights to complex topics.

Gemini document upload

In a post on X, Google Gemini outlined what users can expect from the new feature. To upload a file, users should tap the plus sign when asking Gemini a question, and select "files". Anyone signed up will be able to upload multiple files, including Google Docs, PDFs, and Microsoft Word word processor documents, whether stored on Google Drive or on your device.

Once uploaded, users will be able to benefit from a number of features, including getting summaries, giving personalized feedback, and gaining actionable insights, all of which Google says can streamline your workflows and save you time.

The feature is limited to documents for now, however users with a Gemini Advanced subscription can still upload spreadsheets or code files.

(Image credit: Google Workspace)

Elsewhere, following a wider consumer rollout earlier in February 2025, Google has made its Gemini Deep Research service available on select Google Workspace tiers.

Users with Gemini Advanced, which is available for Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus tiers, will be able to access the service, which offers a range of analysis and recommendation options.

"Deep Research explores complex topics on your behalf and presents its findings in a comprehensive, easy-to-read report," a Google Workspace Updates blog post read, highlighting how the service, "brings hours of research to your fingertips in mere minutes."

This includes tasks such as industry research, helping understand emerging trends to inform market analysis, competitive research around other firms, customer research on prospective leads, and helping educators with grant writing, lesson planning, class projects, or presentations.

"Thorough research can take a lot of time between planning, searching, browsing, analyzing, and reporting. It can be tedious work and often difficult to even know where to start. Deep Research can save hours of work by browsing the web on your behalf, analyzing information in real-time, and developing comprehensive research reports in minutes to get you up to speed on just about anything."

Users will also be able to choose from several models depending on what version of the Gemini app you have, with 1.5 Pro with Deep Research now available alongside the existing 2.0 Flash, as well as newly-added 2.0 Pro Flash Thinking Experimental, and 2.0 Pro Experimental.