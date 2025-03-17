Google is slowly phasing out its Assistant helper to make room for Gemini's reign in smartphones - here’s how it’s doing the same for smart home devices

News
By published

For Google, it's always Gemini season

google nest
google nest (Image credit: Google)

Google’s plans to completely retire its Google Assistant software is officially under way following last week’s announcement that its AI-advanced Google Gemini will replace Google Assistant in Android smartphones by the end of 2025. This news doesn’t come as a huge shock to us, as Google has been phasing out some of its Google Assistant tasks since October 2024, however we’ve come to learn that it’s not just the best Android phones that are getting the Gemini treatment.

As well as smartphones, Google’s line of smart home assistants which includes the best smart speakers and best smart displays are also going through some changes, implying that they too will also receive a Gemini facelift. Since Gemini started supercharging Google Assistant on smart displays and speakers late last year, we could only guess that it would be a matter of time before this evolved into a complete Gemini takeover, and now it’s looking that way in light of Google’s recent decision to disable certain Google Assistant features from its smart home devices.

In order to get the ball rolling with Google’s big transition, the company is eradicating traces of Google Assistant bit by bit to make room for its more advanced Gemini software, which we guess will be fully rolled out by the end of 2025 - at least to Android smartphones. It may take a little longer for the case of Nest devices, but now that Google has removed functions such as Live Translation and Family Bell, it’s already got a leg up on making smart devices more Gemini-friendly. This isn’t to say that Gemini will have less functionality than Google Assistant, it’s simply a case of Google slowly removing one to make room for the other.

Google Photos capabilities

A close up of the Google Photos app logo on a smartphone

You’ll no longer be able to use voice commands to ask Google Assistant to favorite or share your photos, or ask specific questions regarding when and where they were taken. With that said, you’ll still be able to share them through the Google Photos app, and use your smart display to see where they were taken.

Smart display ambient screen settings

Google Nest Hub

(Image credit: Google)

To enable photo frame settings or ambient screen settings on your Google smart display, you’ll have to refer to the Smart Display app to change these manually as Google Assistant will no longer support the voice command.

Live Translations

An image of Google's Personal Interpreter function translating a live conversation

(Image credit: Google)

Since Google Assistant introduced its useful Interpreter Mode function in 2019, users have been able to translate live conversations from one language to another. This is no longer the case following Google’s decision to axe it from Assistant’s functions, however it’s still possible to translate singular words or phrases.

Birthday reminders with Routines

Routines is Google’s version of a personal task assistant which can automate tasks and actions by voice commands such as turning the lights off, playing music, or sending you notifications of important birthdays in your calendar. Google has now disabled the latter, but you can still use the Assistant voice control to set reminders about upcoming birthdays.

Family Bell announcements

Google’s Family Bell function was helpful for the whole family, allowing you to schedule reminders or announcements so that everyone in your household would be in the loop with family events.

As part of Google’s transition to integrating Gemini with smart home devices, you can no longer use Assistant to create or read your previously scheduled announcements. This was a favorite among Google smart home users, now Routines is its alternative.

Daily updates

Google Nest Hub 2

(Image credit: Google)

This is a basic function, but a rather useful one that Google has just terminated. Just like you can set Alexa to give you daily updates, Assistant will no longer support voice requests such as ‘send me the weather everyday’. Instead, you’ll have to manually schedule updates when you create a custom Routine.

Google Assistant on car accessories

Google has disabled the ability to use Assistant on car accessories that support Bluetooth connection or have an AUX plug.

You might also like

See more News about The Home
TOPICS
Rowan Davies
Rowan Davies
Editorial Associate

Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A super close up image of the Google Gemini app in the Play Store
It's official: Google Assistant will be retired for phones this year, with Gemini taking over
a google TV
I got a sneak peek of 3 great new AI features for Google Home devices and TVs, and one is straight out of a Black Mirror episode
Google Pixel 9
How to turn off Google Gemini on your Pixel phone, and return to Google Assistant
Google Gemini AI
Google Gemini is your new smart home butler
Google Pixel Watch 3
Gemini looks set to replace Google Assistant on your wrist as Google plans a massive AI upgrade for Wear OS
Gemini 2.0
Google has just announced the ability to chain actions in Gemini and it could change the way we use AI for good
Latest in Smart Home Hubs
google nest
Google is slowly phasing out its Assistant helper to make room for Gemini's reign in smartphones - here’s how it’s doing the same for smart home devices
Various SwitchBot smart home automation devices
Switchbot has totally redesigned its smart home hub – and it's great news for renters
Amazon Echo Show on a counter displaying
The Echo Show 15 (2024) can't decide if it's a Fire TV or a smart home hub, and it fails to excel at either
Amazon Echo Show 21 running Spotify app
The Amazon Echo Show 21 is big and beautiful, and it's changed how I control my smart home
The Samsung Bespoke line of kitchen appliances
What is Samsung's ambient sensing? Unpacking the new SmartThings AI features
HomePod 2 on shelf in a home
New leak may have revealed more details about Apple's first smart display
Latest in News
European Union technical background
EU tech companies push for digital sovereignty, reducing reliance on US and others
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic
Knights of the Old Republic remake developer Saber Interactive states all its projects are 'still in development'
google nest
Google is slowly phasing out its Assistant helper to make room for Gemini's reign in smartphones - here’s how it’s doing the same for smart home devices
Circular smart ring
Circular's new smart ring is getting blood pressure and blood glucose monitoring before the Apple Watch
Gemini on a mobile phone.
Worryingly, Google Gemini’s new AI image generation features can be used to remove watermarks from images and I'm concerned
iPad mini 2021
Huawei might have beaten Apple to the folding phone finish line by creating a foldable 'iPad mini'
More about smart home hubs
Various SwitchBot smart home automation devices

Switchbot has totally redesigned its smart home hub – and it's great news for renters
Amazon Echo Show on a counter displaying

The Echo Show 15 (2024) can't decide if it's a Fire TV or a smart home hub, and it fails to excel at either
European Union technical background

EU tech companies push for digital sovereignty, reducing reliance on US and others
See more latest
Most Popular
European Union technical background
EU tech companies push for digital sovereignty, reducing reliance on US and others
Gemini on a mobile phone.
Worryingly, Google Gemini’s new AI image generation features can be used to remove watermarks from images and I'm concerned
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic
Knights of the Old Republic remake developer Saber Interactive states all its projects are 'still in development'
Percy walks into a forest camp in Percy Jackson and the Olympians&#039; Disney Plus series
Disney+ renews Percy Jackson and the Olympians for season 3, unleashing an epic new odyssey based on the The Titan's Curse
Circular smart ring
Circular's new smart ring is getting blood pressure and blood glucose monitoring before the Apple Watch
Apple Intelligence
It’s crunch time for Apple Intelligence as Apple execs look for a solution to the company’s AI woes
Various SwitchBot smart home automation devices
Switchbot has totally redesigned its smart home hub – and it's great news for renters
iPad mini 2021
Huawei might have beaten Apple to the folding phone finish line by creating a foldable 'iPad mini'
ASUS ROG Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090 OC Edition liquid cooled graphics card against a blue background
Get ready to pay $1360 more for the RTX 5090 - Asus just raised prices yet again, and AMD's RX 9070 XT is also affected
Doogee V Max Play
This rugged smartphone has a built-in projector, camping lights and a 22000mAh battery that can wireless charge another phone